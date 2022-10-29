Bucs’ Shaq Barrett Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans After Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett showed off his high pain tolerance the days after he sustained a season-ending Achillies tear.

Barett says he didn’t feel any pain when he talked with the Score’s Jordan Schultz on Friday, October 28. Barrett injured his Achilles during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday and left the game via a cart after he walked off the field with help.

“I’m good, I don’t feel any pain, so that’s good. It’s crazy because it didn’t feel that bad at all,” Barrett told Schultz. “Already thinking about my comeback!”

Barrett later took to Instagram and thanked fans for their support, and he reiterated his drive to get back on the field next season. He tallied 31 tackles and three sacks this season, but he posted 37.5 sacks the past three full seasons with the team. Barrett has two years left on his current deal with the Bucs going into 2023.

“To God Be The Glory!! Now and forever. Thanks to everybody who reached out I really appreciate it,” Barrett wrote. “Ya boy going be back on the same stuff I was on the game I left and that’s a promise.”

This marks the first major injury of Barrett’s eight-year NFL career with the Bucs and Denver Broncos. He played 15-16 games in all but one season, a 13-game campaign in 2018.

“It’s a tough break for him,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Friday about the injury.

Denver drafted Barrett from Colorado State, and he joined the Bucs in 2019 as a free agent. He helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl in 2020, and he continued stellar play last season, but he arguably hadn’t met his normal standards early on this season until Week 8.

Barrett terrorized the Ravens with two tackles for loss and a sack before his exit in the third quarter. While the Bucs defense had already surrendered significant gains on the current drive, things went downhill fast for the Bucs with Barrett out of the game. The Ravens’ ground game gashed the Bucs defense and put up 24 points.

“Anytime you lose somebody like that that commands double teams, it makes it harder for everybody else,” Bowles said. “He’s been consistent since he’s been here — he’s been productive. He started out playing well last night, so it’s just a shame to see.”

Bucs Options Without Barrett

For the time being, the Bucs will look to Anthony Nelson to step up in Barrett’s shoes as the starter, Bowles said. Backup linebacker Carl Nassib “will definitely play” and “he’s been rotating in anyway”, Bowles added.

Nelson has two sacks, two quarterback hits, and 13tackles this season. He has played three seasons in Bowles’ defense in his four-year career but only has four career starts.

Nassib has two sacks, a pass deflection, three quarterback hits, and 12 tackles this season. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent in the offseason.

Will the Bucs Make a Trade?

Tampa Bay could also make a trade before the November 1 deadline, but that remains up in the air, Bowles said.

“Only if it’s something that we see that interests us, that can help us and get something for them that we’re really trying to get. We’ve got some guys we feel confident in, but at the same time you never stop looking for anything.”