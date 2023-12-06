Buccaneers Projected to Land ‘Electric’ 21-Year-Old QB

There is still much to learn about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers here in the final five weeks of their season, and that could determine what happens with upcoming free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield. But even if the Bucs win out and earn a spot in the postseason, they’ll still need a Mayfield contingency plan. To that end, Pro Football Focus has the Buccaneers gambling on quite a name in next year’s NFL draft: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

That would, indeed, be quite a pick for Tampa as the team tries to set its course for the future. The Buccaneers have holes to fill, but there are stars at the skill positions and one of the best left tackles—Tristan Wirfs—in the league, which could make the NFL transition a bit easier for Sanders.

PFF has the Bucs taking Sanders in the second round.

“How aggressive Tampa Bay ends up being on draft weekend will depend on how they handle the quarterback position in free agency,” analyst Trevor Sikkema wrote. “If they end up signing Baker Mayfield to a longer-term deal, they might brush it off for a year. But even if they re-sign Mayfield, I think they’ll do plenty of research on this class.”

Shedeur Sanders Could Return to Colorado

A bigger issue in bringing Shedeur Sanders to Tampa Bay might be Sanders himself. As Sikkema points out, Sanders is a junior and still has eligibility left. He threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions, but Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes finished the season with seven losses in their last eight games after starting 3-0.

That has bumped Sanders into the second round in most mock drafts, and is where PFF projects him landing. Sanders’ father and Colorado coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders, told Bleacher Report earlier this year that Shedeur Sanders would not be willing to accept being second—though he did not mean draft round when he said it.

“Shedeur don’t want to be two to nobody,” Sanders said back in September. “He don’t get down like that. People are projecting him behind Caleb Williams, and Caleb Williams is phenomenal. But Shedeur ain’t no backseat rider.”

Coach Prime discusses the idea of his son moving on to the NFL 🤔 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/S7JOtxJQFH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2023

Wrote Sikkema: “Sanders is an interesting case because of how unsuccessful Colorado’s season ended up being and his remaining eligibility. It feels the most realistic path for him is to stay another year at Colorado with his dad as head coach to make a run at being one of the top quarterbacks drafted in 2025. For now, though, he is eligible and engineered impressive moments this season when dealing with pressure (209 dropbacks under pressure, second most in the FBS) and hitting passes with great touch and timing.”

Buccaneers Could Still Keep Baker Mayfield

As for his fit in Tampa Bay, Shedeur Sanders probably would not be given the keys to the offense right from the get-go. The most likely scenario is that the Buccaneers would sign a veteran—re-sign Baker Mayfield, perhaps, if the price is not too exorbitant—and give Sanders time to get acclimated to the NFL.

But by 2025, if he does keep his name in this year’s draft, Sanders would probably be ready to take the reins.

He did, of course, impress Chiefs star Travis Kelce with his hot start early this season.

“Both [of] Deion Sanders’ sons are absolutely electric,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast. “One of his sons had a pick-six. The other one had just an outstanding game. I think one of the Heisman finalists so far this year, and he’s completely taken over the world of college football.”