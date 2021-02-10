Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday when they’ll set sail to celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory.

The Bucs will celebrate with a boat parade at 2 p.m. on Wednesday per Fox 13’s Kevin O’Donnell.

#Bucs Parade update: Start of the parade will be at 2:00 tomorrow. Details are forthcoming. Parade route maybe reverse route of the Lightning’s parade. — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 9, 2021

The boat parade will sail through the city’s waterfront on the Hillsborough River according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The Bucs’ pro sports neighbor and defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning recommend a boat parade on Monday.

The Bucs ousted the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady won the Super Bowl MVP and his seventh championship. The Bucs became the first team ever to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Brady signed with the Bucs in March 2020 after 20 years with the New England Patriots and a crew of talented veterans followed him to Tampa.

