Super Bowl Quarterback Linked to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need a veteran quarterback to complement Kyle Trask, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew fits the bill.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Valentino views Minshew as an affordable and dynamic veteran who could “push” Trask in the quarterback competition. The Bucs appear set on starting Trask in 2023 after Tom Brady‘s retirement according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. A second round draft pick in 2021, Trask has only 10 snaps of regular season action while Minshew has 24 career starts.

“Known for his splendid mustache and lovable personality, Gardner Minshew was a bit of a [forgotten] gem of a backup QB until he started two games in 2022,” Valentino wrote. “Minshew burst onto the NFL scene as a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 12 games as a rookie, throwing for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.”

“Minshew’s statistical output continued to be impressive in 2020 before the Jacksonville Jaguars benched him as they tanked for Trevor Lawrence,” Valentino added. “[Minshew] was later traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played in only nine games over two seasons behind Jalen Hurts. In total, Minshew has completed 62.8% of his passes and boasted almost three times as many TD passes as interceptions.”

Minshew went 1-1 in those 2022 games with the Eagles, and the loss came against the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. He has an 8-16 overall record in his starts with the Eagles and Jaguars.

Minshew’s Numbers Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Valentino noted that “a closer look at Minshew’s game shows he’s not nearly as impactful” as his passing stats look.

“His offenses produced 24-plus points in only 13 of 28 games where he played a significant role,” Valentino wrote. “Seven were losses, and Minshew benefitted from bloated stat lines that came when his team was trailing by a significant margin.”

“That’s perfectly acceptable for a backup QB instead of a starter, though,” Valentino added. Minshew is a high-functioning backup who is more athletic and accurate than Trask. Giving [Dave] Canales a different style of passer to work with can help bring the best out of them both.”

Bucs Set on Trask for a While, Insider Says

Trask starting had enough traction to show up in the Bucs’ offensive coordinator interviews according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“That’s what the Bucs told at least several candidates who interviewed for the offensive coordinator job that went to Dave Canales,” Stroud wrote. “But they also said they plan to add a veteran or two to compete with the former Florida star.”

“However, the Bucs are $56.53 million over the $224.8 million salary cap, so they admitted during interviews that money will affect which veteran quarterbacks they can attempt to sign,” Stroud wrote.

That’s where Minshew fits in on paper as the Bucs can pay him backup quarterback money. Minshew has a four-year, $2.7 million deal set to expire in March.

Minshew can jump in and be the starter if Trask falters. Many unknowns remain with Trask due to his lack of experience. He also didn’t overly impress with two touchdowns and four interceptions in six preseason games, and the Bucs made him a healthy scratch for almost all of the past two regular seasons.