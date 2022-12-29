Bucs Get a ‘Big Lift’ From Pro Bowler’s Return After Significant Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers banged-up offensive line got a bit of good news when the team officially designated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, December 28.

This begins a 21-day window where he is now eligible to be promoted to the active roster at any time during that 21-day period.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles went on to describe during his press conference on December 28 that Jensen’s presence at practice alone had an impact on the team by saying, “Having him out there and seeing him out there is a big lift for the guys. He was the anchor and he was the attitude guy when he was here, so just having him out there is a big lift.”

But when Bowles was asked whether or not Jensen could play this week against the Carolina Panthers, he responded by saying, “No.”

Jensen suffered a significant knee injury on the second day of training camp. His absence through the first 15 games has been felt.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Bucs are averaging 12 fewer points and 21 fewer rushing yards per game from last season to this season.

“The goal is for him to get healthy – this is all part of his rehab right now…” Bowles said, “We’re not even thinking about him getting in pads at this point. He’s day-to-day. As it progresses, we’ll have more of a report, but right now he’s just happy to be out there running, doing something – that’s good for him and it’s a good lift for him and it’s a good lift for the guys.”

The Bucs acquired Jensen via free agency in 2018 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season.

Tristan Wirfs & Donovan Smith Both Log Limited Practice Sessions to Start Week 17

The Bucs offensive line got dealt another significant blow during their 19-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on December 25 when tackle Josh Wells was carted off the field with a knee injury.

According to a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Twitter, “Bucs T Josh Wells suffered a torn left patellar tendon and is out for the year.”

Wells was a valuable member of the offensive line, starting at both right and left tackle at various points throughout the season due to other injuries at the tackle position.

With Wells out for the year, the practice participation of both starting tackles, Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith, will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Week 17 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (12/28/22): https://t.co/GCSWtRr0Sm pic.twitter.com/LMyA3Tw4E8 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 28, 2022

Both tackles practiced in a limited capacity on December 28 with the hopes of expanding their workload as the week progresses.

“It’s early – we’ll see how it goes. It was kind of light today, so we’ll see once we get into it tomorrow and Friday and see exactly where they are,” Bowles added.

Bucs Hope to Get Vita Vea Back Against Panthers

The offensive line hasn’t been the only unit operating without one of its impact players.

Defensive lineman Vita Vea has missed the last two games with a calf injury, but he did participate in a limited capacity during the December 29th practice session to open the week.

“We’ll see how he does during the week. We’ll come out tomorrow and see where he is,” Bowles said about Vea’s status for Week 17.

Cornerback Carlton Davis missed practice with a shoulder injury, while Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity.