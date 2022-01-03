Terry Bradshaw Under Fire for Antonio Brown Comments

Antonio Brown’s actions caused seismic reactions among NFL media and fans on Sunday, and FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw’s reaction added extra waves.

Brown took off his jersey on the sideline, threw gear into the stands, and exited the Sunday, Jan. 2, game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. He is no longer part of the Bucs and didn’t fly home with the team. Bradshaw sounded off about Brown’s deeper issues in a strong way.

“Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital,” Bradshaw said.

Fellow FOX analyst Michael Strahan also made light of the situation, imitating Brown’s exit.

Recognizing the seriousness of mental health issue, multiple NFL fans called out the analysts’ actions on social media. Mental health issues have haunted current and former NFL players for years due in part to head trauma from the game.

“Big yikes from Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan laughing about A.B. and joking about him being put in a straight jacket,” Katy, a Ph.D. student wrote. “Pretty clear the guy is not well. We should be advocating for mental health treatment, not mocking those who need it.”

Big yikes from Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan laughing about AB and joking about him being put in a straight jacket. Pretty clear the guy is not well. We should be advocating for mental health treatment, not mocking those who need it. — Katy (@gokatygo) January 2, 2022

Another tweet from @TheDurhamReport called for the NFL to “de-stigmatize mental health help” and called out Bradshaw in manner equaling the analyst’s comment.

NFL: De-stigmatize mental health help. NFL announcer, Terry Bradshaw: Put him in a straight jacket and commit him. — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) January 2, 2022

Joanne Gattone called it “sad to see” the analysts’ joking about Brown in response to author Wajahat Ali’s post about hoping the former Bucs player “gets help.”

“Mental illness isn’t funny,” she wrote.

Sad to see Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan making jokes about this in the post game. Mental illness isn’t funny. — Joanne Gattone (@Joanne_Gattone) January 2, 2022

Author Jason Whitlock also expressed concern for Brown.

“I have no harsh words for Antonio Brown,” Whitlock wrote. “He needs help. Lots of help.”

I have no harsh words for Antonio Brown. He needs help. Lots of help. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 2, 2022

Brown threw away his season with a 12-win defending Super Bowl champion Bucs team, millions of dollars in incentives, and possibly his football career. He had just returned from a three-game suspension due to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Bill Cowher: “We’ve Seen It Everywhere He’s Been”

CBS Sports analyst Bill Cowher expressed concern for Brown during the network’s postgame spot.

“It’s a pattern of behavior,” Cowher said. “We’ve seen it everywhere he’s been. You could see it from the time he was in Pittsburgh, to the Raiders, to New England, and where he is right now. It’s sad. An intervention is really needed right now.”

Brown’s off-field issues led to his exit with the three aforementioned NFL teams between 2018 and 2019, only two seasons before his abrupt exit with the Bucs.