Todd Bowles Details Bucs’ Handling of Cameron Brate

The aftermath of a hard hit to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate stoked the latest swirl of concussion issues in the NFL.

Three days earlier, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries after a quick return from a previous concussion. NFL teams benched “at least a dozen players” on Sunday, October 2, due to concussions according to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson.

Brate didn’t get benched for the night and returned to play instead. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said afterward that he needed to review the game tape to see all the details of what happened. Bowles explained to the media on Monday, October 3, why Brate returned briefly before sitting out the second half of the Bucs’ loss to Kansas City.

Here is the Cameron Brate hit in the 2nd quarter. He played the entire drive after that, getting targeted a few times, before entering concussion protocol and getting knocked out of the game for good. pic.twitter.com/HUTFAUK6AG — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 3, 2022

“He went on the sideline. He complained of shoulder discomfort, nothing about his head,” Bowles said. “He was checked out three times. You just say, ‘Give him a minute.’ Nothing came up. He went back in until the end of the half. At halftime, he started having symptoms, but they were delayed. He started complaining about that. We tested him, he’s in the protocol, and we kept him out the rest of the game.”

Bowles: ‘Nobody’s Really Checking Off Your Head’

Brate didn’t get up right away after he slammed into the turf. NBC Sports reporter Melissa Stark said Brate left the game but returned after a “two-minute chat conversation with the [Bucs] head athletic trainer and team doctor.”

Bowles clarified that Brate wasn’t examined for a concussion initially because “he complained about his shoulder, not his head”.

“You can’t see a neurologist or talk about concussions if you only complained about the shoulder,” Bowles added. “It came up at halftime where he started to have symptoms about his head. So when you say, ‘Your shoulder’s hurting, you need a second for your shoulder.'”

“Nobody’s really checking off your head,” Bowles added. “And then you go back in, you find out at halftime that you have symptoms in your head, then you go, ‘Concussion, concussion protocol.’ That’s all you can do, really.”

A Call for Change

Both the NFL and NFLPA will make changes to current concussion protocols “in the coming days” per a joint statement released on October 1. Also in response to increased concussion concerns, the NFLPA fired the medical consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to play against Cincinnati.

“It’s always important for players to speak up,” Bowles said. “It’s important for us to see it as well. Obviously, we see a hard hit, somebody upside the head, you want to take a look at it.”

“Some things you don’t see as it’s anywhere around this area right here [points to the collarbone area] that may have delayed reaction with a knee-jerk thing,” Bowles added. “So player safety’s important for us in this league. We’re not trying to play anybody that’s hurt.”

Former Bucs head coach and current NBC Sports broadcaster Tony Dungy, who witnessed Brate’s it from the sideline, calls the current concussion protocols a “broken system“. Dungy added that the NFL-appointed spotter, who sits in the press box, “should stop play and alert the referee” in such a case.

“Brate shouldn’t have been allowed to return until after an evaluation,” Dungy wrote.