Todd Bowles Gives Updates on Concerning Injuries, Illness in Bucs Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short of maintaining their top priority of staying healthy for the playoffs in a 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Bucs center Robert Hainsey pulled a hamstring and left the game on Sunday, January 8. Wide receiver Mike Evans never played left the game with an illness, and defensive back Keanu Neal went down with a hip injury. The Bucs also lost tight end Kyle Rudolph to a knee injury and wide receiver Russell Gage to a back injury.

The Bucs will need all of them, especially starters such as Hainsey or Evans, next weekend for the NFC Wild Card round. Tampa Bay will host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles depending on the late afternoon game results.

“There is no update yet on either of them,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters afterward about the starters.

Bowles added, regarding Evans’ illness, that “it’s a bug going around the building” and “a couple of guys have been sick this week”.

“It kind of happened to him this morning, and he had no energy, so we held him out,” Bowles said about Evans.

Depending on the illness, Evans could return in time for the Wild Card game. Losing Evans would greatly hurt the Bucs in the playoffs — the team’s top receiver with 77 catches for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns.

Quick returns for Hainsey, Neal, Gage, and Rudolph look much more questionable than Evans, which could be a problem for the Bucs.

What Tampa Bay Loses if Injured Players Can’t Go

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady took snaps from Hainsey almost all season in place of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who injured his knee in training camp. Jensen returned to practice recently but when or if he will return to competition remains to be seen. Nick Leverett filled in at center for the Falcons game.

Gage, who caught a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, could leave a hole in the passing game if he doesn’t get healthy for next week. Gage has 48 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

Gene Deckerhoff calls Blaine Gabbert's touchdown pass to Russell Gage #GoBucs #TBvsATL pic.twitter.com/6vgTVEXWrU — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) January 8, 2023

Rudolph caught his first touchdown pass of the season from Brady on the opening drive before the knee injury. While Rudolph has playoff experience, he has minimal production this season with three catches for 28 yards and a touchdowns in five games with a target or more.

Neal played a backup role on a secondary that dealt with injuries in the second half of the season. He has 63 tackles, four pass deflections, and an interception this season.

Bucs Secondary Banged Up at Critical Time

Tampa Bay came into the regular season finale banged up in the secondary with Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Logan Ryan (knee), Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip) all sidelined. It will behoove the Bucs to get healthy before facing one of the stronger passing attacks in the league against the Cowboys or Eagles.

Led by rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Falcons shredded the Bucs secondary with 224 yards and two touchdowns on 19-30 passing. The Bucs also couldn’t stop the Falcons’ rushing attack, which produced 174 yards and one touchdown. However, much of that offense came after the Bucs sat many of the starters.