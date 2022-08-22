Bucs’ Todd Bowles Sounds Off on Distractions Amid Tom Brady’s Absence

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed how his team handled Tom Brady‘s 11-day absence upon the superstar quarterback’s return on Monday, August 22.

“No,” Bowles told the media on Monday whether Brady’s absence was a distraction for the team. “We keep distractions out of our locker room, so it wasn’t a big deal to us because everybody knew what was going on.”

Brady began an 11-day break from the team for personal reasons on August 11, which came on short notice to the public. Speculation went wild during the 11-day period as Bowles and Bucs general manager Jason Licht said little about Brady’s absence beyond it being planned and not a concern.

The Bucs kept things “business as usual” as safety Logan Ryan put it during his recent Outkick 360 podcast. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and second-year prospect Kyle Trask simply took more reps in practice and the first two preseason games.

Brady took his share of reps on Monday at his first practice back, Bowles said. Bowles added that his only concern about Brady is “probably just conditioning” due to the break.

“He’s a film junkie. I’m sure he’s watched tape of everything,” Bowles said. “He’s very familiar with the offense, so him coming back in, us getting back to work is kind of normal. Just getting used to the heat and just getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well.”

Bowles wouldn’t commit to whether Brady — or any of the starters — will play in the preseason finale at Indianapolis on Saturday, August 27.

Bowles: ‘We Like Our In-House Options’

Brady’s return coincides with the latest of the Bucs’ offensive line issues due to injuries — an ongoing problem that could affect Brady’s protection on the field.

The Bucs learned on Sunday, August 21, that potential starting left guard Aaron Stinnie will miss the season due to an ACL tear at Tennessee on August 20. Starting center Ryan Jensen previously went down with a knee injury on July 28, and tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an oblique injury on August 18.

Aaron Stinnie expected to replace Ali Marpet on the offense line this season carted off… adds to an already injured unit missing Ryan Jensen & Trist Wirfs, and again Ali Marpet retired #gobucs Just awfully bad luck in Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/2U65aRat6G — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) August 21, 2022

“We like our in-house options, but there’s gotta be a player available for us to like,” Bowels said about a replacement for Stinnie on Monday. “We’re not just going to sign one to sign one.”

The Bucs selected rookie guard Luke Goedeke in the second round of the draft, and he played significant snaps against the Tennessee Titans on August 20. Bowles said they are “awfully close” to a decision on a starter in Stinnie’s place.

As for Wirfs, Bowles couldn’t confirm an exact time frame for the Pro Bowler to return to action.

“I’m not a doctor. I can’t make that decision,” Bowles said.

Mike Evans Returns, Chris Godwin More Involved

The Bucs didn’t just get Brady back on Monday.

Star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin made significant steps in returning to action, too. Evans participated fully in practice, Bowles said, for the first time since injuring a hamstring earlier in training camp. Godwin participated in 11-on-11 drills, Bowles confirmed, in a back non-contact jersey. Godwin has been making his way back from an ACL tear in 2021.

