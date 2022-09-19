Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Blowup vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted his latest sideline blowup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September, 18.

“Sorry for breaking that tablet,” Brady said in his victory video after a 20-10 win. “I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something.”

Brady spiked a tablet on the sideline during the game at the Superdome amid a rocky start by the Bucs. It marked the second time in less than a year Brady threw a tablet — the last one coming during a 9-0 loss to the Saints in December 2021. Based on last time, Brady is aware there could be consequences.

“I did get a warning from the NFL on that though so I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady told Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go!” podcast in December 2021.

Before the fourth quarter turnaround on Sunday, Brady looked frustrated often amid the Bucs’ latest struggles against the Saints. The Bucs came into the game with a seven-game regular season losing streak to New Orleans, and for almost three quarters, things looked eerily similar to the Bucs’ shutout loss last year.

“Really tough team. Really well-coached,” Brady told the media afterward. “A team we really struggle with, so it was a good win.”

Brady Finds a Way

Turnovers plagued the Bucs again early on with Brady’s fumble on a botched snap in Saints territory. The Bucs lost the turnover battle in four previous regular season games against the Saints during Brady’s tenure.

Tampa Bay took back the turnover battle in the fourth quarter this time with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The offense finally clicked, too, in the final quarter.

“Great win to get to 2-0. Shout out to the ‘D’ coming up huge again. The ugly ones count, too,” Brady said in his video.

Brady and the Bucs look ugly on offense with a turnover on downs followed by three straight drives ending in punts. Becoming more shorthanded on offense after Mike Evans’ ejection could have made things worse. Brady didn’t have any of his top three receivers to work with, a banged up offensive line, and a meager running game of 2.4 yards against the Saints.

Brady to Perriman 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DpeBmDFSEz — Buccaneers Extra 🏈 (@BuccaneersExtra) September 18, 2022

Brady found a way anyway with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 7:41 left for a 10-3 lead. Brady then kept the Bucs in field goal range following an interception to make a 13-3 game with 5:50 left.

“We have to because everyone in there has to do it,” Brady said about other players stepping up. “Chris [Godwin] was out, Julio [Jones] was out, [and] Mike was out. Donnie [Smith] was out; [Josh] Wells was out.”

Brady Praises Fournette, Offensive Line

Brady praised Running back Leonard Fournette’s performance amid struggles against the Saints — grinding for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries. Fournette also caught two passes for nine yards.

“He’s been great. He plays so hard. Runs so hard,” Brady said. “Sets a tone for us. Everyone has so much confidence in him. He’s such a big-time player. I love being out there with him.”

Brady likewise praised the offensive line, which entered the game with one new starter in Wells, who got injured during the first half. Brandon Walton stepped in to take Wells’ spot, and the Bucs offensive line limited the Saints’ defensive front to one sack for the game.

“They did great. They were awesome out there. They played hard. It’s a great front,” Brady said. “Very powerful group of guys.”