Tom Brady Named Option for Rising NFC Team

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s future remains in doubt, Bleacher Report named arguably the most unusual of destinations for Brady in 2023.

“The New York Giants would be one of the stranger destinations for Brady to wind up with after the club ruined his chances at adding two additional Lombardi Trophies and a perfect season to his resume. However, it’s actually quite conceivable that the GOAT signs with a club that once tormented him,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote.

Brady, who is set for free agency next year, could do anything from retirement to playing another season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on December 11 that “all options are on the table” for Brady. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi told VSIN that Brady will likely play elsewhere in 2023.

If Brady left the Bucs for the Giants, Brady would join a team he actually considered in 2020 according to The Ringer’s Kevin Clark. Brady has personal reason to consider such a move because of his oldest son, Jack, in New York City. In addition, the Giants have a significantly better team now than in 2020.

“After hiring a promising head coach in Brian Daboll and constructing a competitive roster under general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants have bounced back from a dismal 4-13 season to become a legitimate playoff contender,” Kay wrote.

The Bucs (6-7) don’t see the Giants (7-5-1) this season unless they somehow meet in the playoffs.

Why Giants Could Make Move for Brady

New York boasts several benefits that the Bucs could be hard-pressed to match.

The Giants have a young, explosive 1,000-yard running back in Saquon Barkley, who can also make plays in the passing attack. Wide receiver Darius Slayton is a quality, young playmaker, and Brady could draw additional playmakers to the Big Apple as he did in Tampa. The Bucs meanwhile have a struggling offense with a murky future ahead.

New York also has a favorable salary cap situation versus the Bucs. The Giants have $57 million in cap space while the Bucs will be $40 million over the cap per Spotrac.

The Giants also might be ready to move on from young quarterback Daniel Jones, who will become a free agent in 2023. Jones has 2,534 yards passing for 12 touchdowns versus four interceptions.

“Even if he isn’t the long-term solution New York has been seeking since the retirement of former nemesis Eli Manning, Brady is a perfect stopgap who would have the Giants competing for Super Bowls as long as he remains in the Big Apple,” Kay wrote.

Bucs Take Big Off-Field Hit if Brady Leaves

Brady signing with another team will cost the Bucs much more than filling a big hole at the quarterback position.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports reported that all of Brady’s $35 million dead salary cap hit will count toward 2023 if he signs elsewhere. Coupled with a grim salary cap space, the Bucs will face a most challenging 2023 offseason if Brady leaves for another team.

The Bucs have more than 20 free agents to re-sign, and the team will need to find a new quarterback unless Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask get the nod.