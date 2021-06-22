Tom Brady Sends Strong Message to Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady just won’t stop.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback kept the trash-talking coming ahead of The Match celebrity golf tournament on July 6. He once again directed it at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and PGA golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau — all of whom will golf in the event.

“Don’t worry boys, far more prestigious tournament coming up on July 6th,” Brady tweeted with a video of hitting three putts.

“Bryson, this is for you,” Brady said in the video before making the putt.

“Aaron, this one is for you,” Brady adds before nailing another putt.

“Phil, this is going to be us all day, and you’ve seen this,” Brady said, making one last putt. “Let’s go.”

Brady will get to backup his trash talking in two weeks at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady’s Trash-Talking Timeline

Brady’s previous trash talking included jabs at Rodgers on May 26 and June 15 over how things ended for him and the Packers against the Bucs in the NFL Championship game last January. The Bucs prevailed 31-26 after the Packers opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal. Rodgers and company never got the ball back. Brady and the Bucs went on to win Super Bowl LV.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it,” Brady tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Brady didn’t stop there. He added memes about Rodgers in reference to the moment that allowed the Bucs some breathing room in the final 2:05 at Green Bay.

The Bucs star added another jab on Instagram, writing “Two champions vs. a scientist and a Jeopardy host.” Rodgers hosted Jeopardy as a guest host in the spring, where he also faced a question about the NFC Championship game debacle. DeChambeau, is nicknamed “The Scientist” as he studied physics at SMU and is known to take a scientific approach to his golf game per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

Brady just kept going with the ribbing during The Match video press conference on June 15. “How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th,” Brady wrote.

How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th? @AaronRodgers12 @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/7vkjTtCPJ9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 15, 2021

“I do think you do have a partner that would probably like to go for it a little more often than he has in the past,” Brady said to DeChambeau about Rodgers in the video. “So, Bryson, I’m glad you’re encouraging him to kind of go for it when it’s on the line. Rather than just knocking it in the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot.”

“Well, I usually don’t get the option in my experience,” Rodgers said.

DeChambeau hasn’t taken Brady’s trash-talking silently. The PGA star let Brady have it once, too, in referencing Deflategate when Brady was allegedly responsible for deflating footballs with the New England Patriots in 2015.

Brady Respects Rodgers

As much as Brady as ribbed Rodgers over the past month, Brady has expressed respect for Rodgers as well.

Brady showed that in an interview with USA Today’s Jorii Epstein regarding the drama Rodgers has faced in Green Bay of late.

“I mean, I respect Aaron a lot,” Brady told Esptein via FOX News’ Daniel Canova. “Aaron’s going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work.”

Brady also made it clear that he can’t advise Rodgers on what course to take regarding the discord with the Packers front office per Epstein via Canova.