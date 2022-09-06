Bucs’ Tom Brady Gets Honest About Off-Field Challenges

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s off-field challenges related to his mid-training camp absence remain center stage despite his upcoming unprecedented start against Dallas on September 11.

Brady, 45, delved a little more into his 11-day break during “Let’s Go!” podcast with host Jim Gray on Monday, September 5. Set to become the oldest quarterback ever to start an NFL game, Brady doubled down that his “competitive fire” is still there, too, amid any off-field challenges.

“I think your life ebbs and flows, through the clouds and the sun, and through the rain and through the beautiful days, and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things,” Brady told Gray. “I spoke with my dad the other day. He said, ‘All you can do is the best you can do with the circumstances that are presented in front of you.'”

Our work is unfinished. So let's get to it. Narrated by @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/tn5gYjKi6j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 5, 2022

Speculation went wild on the possibilities of what Brady’s circumstances were during his absence when the Bucs gave little information about the decision. Brady also said little in his first press conference back after a preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts on August 27.

Talking with Gray, Brady mentioned his oldest son, Jack, who started high school classes and football recently, and Brady and Bundchen’s younger two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. Brady also mentioned his parents, who are both 78, as important priorities in his life.

Brady added that he has a lot of “off-field pursuits and goals” but time has arrived for the NFL season.

“We all have different things that are going on,” Brady told Gray. “And I think once football season comes, I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus, and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization so that we can maximize our potential as a team.”

Brady: ‘I’ve Got a Lot to Prove This Year’

Brady added that he still has something new to achieve. He won’t rest on the laurels of his Super Bowl rings, MVPs, and numerous records.

“I think for me, yeah, I have a lot to prove,” Brady added. “I’ve got a lot to prove this year. I’m out there to prove that I’m still capable of leading a team to a championship.”

The Bucs came up short last season in the NFC Divisional Round despite Brady leading a big comeback against the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-27 defeat. Brady retired for 41 days afterward in February but unretired in March.

“Well, I just felt like I had a little left. And I want to give it a shot. And I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization,” Brady told Gray.

Destination Dallas

Going for an eight Super Bowl ring begins with the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Bucs notably opened at home with the Cowboys in 2021 and squeaked out a 31-29 victory.

“We’re going against a good team. The Cowboys are very talented in all three phases,” Brady told Gray. “They’re doing a really good job with their defensive scheme, they change their fronts a lot. They change their coverages.”

“Gonna have a good week of practice, put ourselves in the best possible preparation position we could be in. And now we’re gonna go out there and we’ve gotta see if we can get the job done,’ Brady added.