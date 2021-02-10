Tom Brady Drives His Own $2 Million Boat During Bucs’ Championship Parade [WATCH]

Tom Brady may have just won his seventh Super Bowl ring, but it does not appear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is having trouble finding new ways to celebrate. Brady pulled off a big-time flex move by driving his own $2 million boat in the Bucs’ championship parade to celebrate the team’s title run. Here’s a look at Brady’s grand entrance into the parade.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

Brady was joined by his wife Giselle Bundchen and their children on the family’s new ride. Later in the parade, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht even hopped on Brady’s boat to join in the celebration.

Here’s Tom Brady in the retro orange Bucs shirt. Arians and Licht now on his boat … pic.twitter.com/KEsPRQs0ZR — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 10, 2021

Brady’s boat also got to ride around with the Lombardi trophy during the parade.

Lombardi Trophy is now on Tom Brady’s boat …. pic.twitter.com/BSUPf2VXp5 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 10, 2021

Here is more footage of Brady and the other Buccaneers celebrating on the high seas.

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians arrive for the Super Bowl boat paradeStar quarterback Tom Brady pulls into the downtown Tampa Super Bowl boat parade to say hello to Coach Bruce Arians, who has the Lombardi Trophy. The city is celebrating the Buccaneers with a parade along the Hillsborough River. MORE: fox13news.com/news/in-typical-tampa-fashion-super-bowl-boat-parade-will-hit-the-water-wednesday FOX 13 Tampa Bay brings you the important videos like breaking news, Tampa Bay weather,… 2021-02-10T19:02:01Z

Brady Just Recently Purchased His Boat Named Viva a Vida

TMZ reported in December 2020 that Brady just purchased the new boat which he has dubbed Viva a Vida. The name of the boat comes from Bundchen’s environmental initiative.

“TMZ Sports has learned … the Tampa Bay Bucs star ordered up a custom 40-plus-foot, state-of-the-art watercraft to enjoy during his time in Florida,” TMZ detailed. “…It’s a beautiful blue boat named ‘Viva a Vida’ — which happens to be the name of Gisele’s environmental conservation initiative. The Brazilian supermodel recently announced a program to help plant over 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest — something she’s been very passionate about for a while.”

Brady rocked a creamsicle t-shirt during the championship celebration, a nod to the Bucs’ historic orange-colored uniforms. Earlier this season, Brady admitted he is adjusting just fine to the Florida winters compared to what he is used to playing in the northeast for two decades.

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today,” Brady explained in December 2020, per Pro Football Talk. “I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

Here is a closer look at Brady’s baby-blue boat that has now gone viral during the Buccaneers’ unorthodox championship parade.

Tom Brady Buys Multi-Million Dollar Super Boat, Check Out the Pics! | TMZ SportsTom Brady dominates on land, air … and now by sea — 'cause the QB just bought a multi-million dollar boat and we've got the pics! SUBSCRIBE — tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA, UFC, WWE, MLB… 2020-12-07T22:40:45Z

Brady’s Jet Skis & Dock Floated Away During Hurricane Eta

Brady is still learning the life of a Floridian after admitting he lost his dock and two jet skis during tropical storm Eta. Both floated away during the storm, but it is unclear if Brady was at his new Clearwater home. Brady was renting Derek Jeter’s waterfront property after he signed with the Bucs before the baseball legend put it up for sale.

“[It’s] a good lesson learned from someone that’s been in the northeast for a long time,” Brady said in November 2020, per CBS Sports.

