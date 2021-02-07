Tom Brady Sends Epic Message to Bucs Prior to Super Bowl [WATCH]

Tom Brady released his final hype video of the season just hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. As Brady noted in the Twitter caption, the theme for the video is, “once more into the fray.” Brady narrated the aptly pirate-themed video with highlights from the Bucs season interspersed with a ship on the high seas.

“In this journey, there is no final destination,” Brady says in the video. “There is only the next one. In the pursuit of perfection, the only thing that counts is the journey itself. The pursuit itself and those who give their lives to it. This moment and the focus required to seize it. This fight and the commitment required to face it. Because there is no such thing as perfect. There is only the relentless pursuit of perfection. That is our cause. That is what makes us a team, and that is why we’re still here. So, once more to the fray to live and die on this day.”

Here is a look at the must-see video from Brady.

Once more into the fray…LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021

Arians on the Bucs Adding Brady: ‘We Were Missing That Belief That We Were Good Enough’

The Buccaneers will make history as the first team to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium. Brady has clearly elevated the Bucs’ play at quarterback, but it is his relentless belief that Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians points to as the reason the team is in the Super Bowl.

“I thought that was the missing piece and then Jason [Licht] did such a great job of adding pieces as we went along – Rob [Gronkowski], Leonard [Fournette], Antonio [Brown] and other guys,” Arians explained, per Buccaneers.com. “Ross Cockrell has been one of the best pickups we’ve had the entire season. So yeah, I thought it was possible and that was our goal, because I knew how good of a football team we had and what we were missing. We were missing that belief that we were good enough.”

Brady on the Super Bowl: ‘It’s Not About Me, Tom Brady, It’s About Us’

Tom Brady is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance and going for his seventh championship ring. Much has been made about Brady taking on Patrick Mahomes, but the Bucs quarterback emphasized it is about the entire team. Many of Brady’s teammates are playing in their first Super Bowl trying to “finish the deal” as the star quarterback put it before the big game.

“It’s not about me, Tom Brady, it’s about us, the Bucs, and what we can accomplish,” Brady explained, per Buccaneers.com. “We’ve just got to go finish the deal. It’s been a great year thus far. I’ve learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about my teammates. But we’ve got a chance now to accomplish the ultimate goal and we’re four quarters away. It’s going to take a great effort. We’re playing a great team – another team that I think has a lot of those things and they’re doing it the right way and it’s going to be a great challenge.”

