Tom Brady Calls Out Offense After Bucs Loss

While Tom Brady took the blame for a game-sealing interception, he voiced broader offensive concerns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ loss to the Los Angeles Rams Monday night.

“Tonight was very inefficient,” Brady said in the press conference after the 27-24 loss. “We just couldn’t make the plays that were necessary to be efficient. We had plenty of chances. Gotta get them fixed.”

The Bucs offense stalled out eight times with punts, turnover on downs, or interceptions. Tampa couldn’t run the ball, averaging 2.3 yards, but had only 18 attempts. Brady only averaged 8.3 yards per completion.

His interceptions proved most costly. The Rams went up 24-17 following his first interception and his second interception ended the Bucs’ comeback hopes. His second pick came against a rookie making his first career pick.

Rookie safety Jordan Fuller snags his first career INT! #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsTB on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/TIcsVC5VZ1 pic.twitter.com/IbJ2iw9M8P — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2020

Brady admitted his disappointment in himself during the postgame press conference.

“Absolutely, yeah. I have to do a better job,” Brady said.

He had 27 game-winning drives in his career, according to the ESPN broadcast, coming into the game. Brady drove the Bucs to victory twice this season against the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers, but game-winning drive twenty-eight will have to wait.

Godwin Dunk Anomaly

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin leaped over Darious Williams for a “slam dunk” TD in the fourth quarter, tying the game 24-24. He finished with seven catches for 53 yards.

Godwin’s TD went for 13 yards, which was under Brady’s magic number. Brady couldn’t get anything going on passes of 15 yards or more, per Pro Football Focus.

Tom Brady on throws 15+ yards downfield: ▪️ 1-9

▪️ 18 yards

▪️ 2 INT pic.twitter.com/G3YkOE2T9W — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2020

Brady credited the Rams’ pass defense and said he will need to study the deep ball issues more.

“They did a good job preventing them,” Brady said in the postgame press conference. “They play a kind of defense that makes it tough to hit them. They’re not impossible to hit, but they’re tight.”

“We had some chances, definitely. Receivers are doing a great job, and I’ve got to get them the ball,” Brady added in the press conference. “I’ve gotta figure out how to do that.”

Evans Weaves Way to TD

Mike Evans got the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going offensively in style during the second quarter on a pass Brady threw less than 15 yards.

The star wide receiver weaved nine yards through multiple Rams defenders to score a game-tying touchdown, 7-7, in the second quarter. Evans finished with five catches for 49 yards.

That put Evans closer to joining elite company in the record books. Only Randy Moss, Carl Pickens, and Allen Robinson have more TDs from the 10-yard or closer in a season per NFL Research.

Mike Evans has 8 rec TD from the opponent's 10-yard line or inward this season With 5 games (and the rest of MNF) remaining, Evans is 2 TD away from tying the record since 1991, held by Allen Robinson (2015), Randy Moss (2007) & Carl Pickens (1995) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 24, 2020

Tampa Bay took a 14-7 lead later in the quarter, but the Rams scored 10 unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into the locker room. The Bucs offense sputtered on an 8-play, 24-yard drive in their final possession of the half.

Brady Moves Past Brees

Brady passed Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the most TD passes of all time with his 566th against the Rams.

Brady threw the 9-yard TD pass to Evans in the first half and found Chris Godwin for a 13-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Brees claimed the lead in the all-time TD pass race Nov. 2 against the Bucs, but an injury to Brees’ ribs sidelined him the following week.

Early in the season, Brady and Brees traded places on the all-time list multiple times.

