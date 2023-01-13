Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Cryptic Post, Free Agency Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kept his future as up in the air as possible when he talked with the media on Friday, January 13.

Brady didn’t take the bait when reporters asked him about his Instagram Story with a Bucs creamsicle-throwback jersey nor the many free agency rumors about where he will play in 2023. He uttered “uh-oh” with a smile as ESPN’s Jenna Laine asked him about the reports of the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins pursuing him.

“I don’t know. You guys gotta write something new every day,” Brady told reporters.

As for the creamsicle jersey post, Brady talked up the gift he received from former Bucs quarterback Doug Williams with the same No. 12 that Brady wears, but Brady said nothing in reference to next season in the process. Brady’s Instagram story fueled speculation last week that he could return to the Bucs next season since the team will wear the throwback uniforms again in 2023.

“It’s pretty sweet,” Brady told the media about the jersey. “There’s a good picture of Ronde [Barber] in the hallway wearing it. It looks pretty good. It was a gift from Doug Williams. I loved it. It’s a great-looking jersey.”

Regardless of what Brady’s future holds, he doubled down on his focus toward facing the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in the Wild Card game on January 16.

“So I just wake up and try to show up and do my job,” Brady told reporters before he ended the press conference.

Where Dolphins, Raiders Rumors Stand

Both the Dolphins and Raiders emerged as top suitors for Brady, who could become a free agent after the season if the Bucs don’t re-sign him. Brady could also retire, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero previously reported that “all options are on the table” for Brady after the season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Raiders “are looking into going and acquiring Tom Brady” during the “Dan Patrick Show” on January 6. Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated’s “Raider Maven”, after talking with an NFL executive and NFC general manager, wrote a telling quote about where things stand in the Raiders’ pursuit.

“I will say this: If Tom Brady wants to be a Raider, the odds are 100%,” Carpenter wrote.

As for the Dolphins, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that a source confirmed that Brady joining the Dolphins is “definitely on the table” for next season. Florio noted that the source has “general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady”.

Brady Ready for More Late-Game Suspense vs. Cowboys

While many sit in suspense of what Brady will do in 2023, Brady wants to be ready for potentially more-late game suspense against the Cowboys.

Brady and company came back in the fourth quarter or overtime for five wins this season. The Bucs nearly did it two other times in losses to the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“You’re going to have to make the plays at the end, and it’s tough because there’s good teams and there’s little margin of error,” Brady told reporters. “I think there’s been quite a few of those situations where they’ve come up, and we’ve executed well and won.”

“Hopefully it doesn’t come down to that, but if it does, I think we have confidence that we can pull it out,” Brady added.