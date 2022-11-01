Tom Brady Reveals Motive for Post-Divorce Decision

Speaking publicly for the first time since his divorce announcement, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed where his focus is.

“Giving rewards the giver, and loving rewards the lover, and that’s the way that life is,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, October 31.

While Brady said it in reference to helping hurricane victims with two of his children on October 30, his comment parallels his overall vision moving forward from a high-profile civil divorce. Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce separately via Instagram on October 28, almost four months shy of their 14th wedding anniversary. Things on the field for Brady have been historically rough in its own way with a 3-5 start and countless on-field struggles throughout the Bucs squad.

The Ravens hand Tom Brady and the Bucs their THIRD STRAIGHT LOSS 😬 pic.twitter.com/92RzHxPcsX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 28, 2022

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady told Gray regarding the divorce. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

“So that’s what professionals do,” Brady added. “You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad.”

Brady has two children with Bundchen — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Brady Turns to Past Experiences in Life After Divorce

While Brady faces a new life circumstance, he can draw on two prior experiences.

Sharing custody also isn’t new for Brady, who shares his son, Jack, 15, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Brady said he looks to the example of his parents in raising his children.

“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things,” Brady told Gray. “And I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things that are in your life, that have challenges — you want to deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m going to try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

Brady: ‘It’s a Very Rewarding Experience’

Part of Brady’s focus on raising his children, included taking two of them to Port Charlotte, Florida, to assist Hurricane Ian victims on October 30. They packed and delivered meals with Operation BBQ relief.

“I think it was just a very devastating thing that we all witnessed here in the state of Florida,” Brady said about the hurricane. “And when that happened, we told our children that we’re going to help how we can — whether that’s donate to relief efforts or that’s to go on the ground and support people who are kind of in the trenches.”

Tom Brady was spotted handing out food in Englewood. pic.twitter.com/2jnhGiWyaP — NBC2 (@NBC2) October 30, 2022

“It’s a very difficult situation. It’s tough to see but amazing to see people that are there willing to go clean up and help,” Brady said. “We were just there to serve food. It’s a very rewarding experience.”

Brady previously donated to hurricane relief after the Category 4 storm hit southwest Florida in late September.