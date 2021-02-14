Tom Brady Finds Himself in Hot Water After Super Bowl

Tom Brady may not receive a Valentine’s Day card from a key Lombardi Trophy maker’s family this year despite hoisting seven of the esteemed trophies, more than any NFL franchise.

Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of late master silversmith Greg Grohs, wants an apology, per Fox 4’s Leslie DelasBour. Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another at the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans … [and] other team players,” Grohs said per DelasBour. “It has everything to do with disrespecting a highly-coveted trophy that a lot of work goes into by the silversmiths and all the other team players.”

She called it insulting as her father played a major role in the design of the first Lombardi Trophy with Tiffany’s and Co. according to DelasBour.

“It takes a lot of work — a lot of hard work. A lot of hard hours go into it,” Grohs told DelasBour. “It just really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as it was a real football.”

Treasuring Trophies

The sterling silver trophy, named for Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, is worth more than $10,000 according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It weighs 6.7 pounds and the trophy’s football features the same dimensions as a regulation football according to the Hall. Grohs said her father “chiseled the seams” of the trophy’s ball per DelasBour.

Late NFL commissioner Peter Rozelle chose Tiffany and Co. as the company to craft the trophy in 1967 according to the Hall. Tiffany and Co. also makes the NBA and MLB’s championship trophies.

The company doesn’t make the Stanley Cup, won by Bucs pro sports neighbor, Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020. The Cup, which is only one trophy instead of a new trophy coming out annually, has been famous for NHL players treating it in many creative and unseemly ways, including water-related ones, per Bleacher Report.

The Toss

When Brady tossed it from his boat, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate caught it amid a crowd of teammates laughing and cheering. The video went viral, too.

“I didn’t sleep for the past two nights because of this,” she told DelasBour. “I was that upset because I know the passion that goes into this trophy, how my dad and all his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this.”

Her father worked with Tiffany’s and Co. from 1964 to 1994. The NFL held its first Super Bowl in 1967 with the Green Bay Packers lifting the first Lombardi Trophy. Grohs, a Fort Myers resident, only watches football at that moment, she said, per DelasBour.

“I like to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up with such pride and hold it up and show everybody — I get goosebumps,” Grohs said per DelasBour.

Brady gave her goosebumps as many as seven times before Wednesday. Known to post to social media quickly after wins and the parade, Brady hasn’t posted an apology on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram as of Saturday since Grohs’ interview first aired on Friday.

