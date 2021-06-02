Tom Brady Finally Addresses Viral Late-Game Blunder

Tom Brady’s most embarrassing moment of last season circulated the media virally as did his recent admission of what he was thinking when he mixed up what down it was.

Brady, who has the second-most career fourth quarter comebacks in NFL history at 39, blew his chance at another comeback at Chicago in Week 5 of the 2020 season because he believed it was only third down. The Bucs went lost to the Bears 20-19.

“You guys remember this one? Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago but apparently not,” Brady said in a video shared by Sports Center. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I’ve been in this moment right here. Look at that face.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment.”@TomBrady reacts to the play where he thought it was 3rd down, but it was really 4th 😂 pic.twitter.com/yx9cvroU5b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2021

The Bears ran out the clock after that moment, and the Bucs dipped to 3-2 for the season. It turned out to be inconsequential to the overall picture as Brady led the Bucs to an 8-3 mark after that and a playoff run to win Super Bowl LV.

Brady shined throughout the rest of the regular season and playoffs, throwing for 4,319 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also won his fifth Super Bowl MVP along the way.

Things didn’t look that way at the time of Brady’s mistake. Questions of his age and being past his prime emerged left and right.

Brady again put away the doubters with his performance, but Brady’s fourth down failure memes circulated — sometimes with a more positive spin. The Bucs posted it, for instance, after collecting a fourth playoff win and beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Tampa beat Washington, New Orleans, and Green Bay in the NFC Playoffs.

“How many playoff games did you win this year, Tom Brady,” the Bucs social media team wrote.

How many playoff games did you win this year, @TomBrady? pic.twitter.com/DJEWkD1HhK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 9, 2021

Brady’s Cover-Up

Brady wouldn’t admit the mistake immediately following the Oct. 9, 2020, defeat. He danced around the subject instead when asked.

“Yeah, you’re up against the clock and you’re up against the — I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk in that situation,” Brady said per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage. It was just bad execution. We had a great opportunity there so … just didn’t execute when we needed to.”

Brady missed on a pass to tight end Cameron Brate on that play under tight coverage, which could have set up a game-winning field goal if caught. The Bucs only needed five yards to convert the fourth down with the ball just behind midfield as 38 seconds remained on the game clock.

Tampa could have avoided the situation entirely though by maintaining its early 13-0 lead before giving up two second-quarter touchdowns. The Bucs mustered two field goals in the second half.

Arians Covered It up, Too

Though Bucs head coach Bruce Arians didn’t shy away from honest criticism of Brady’s performances throughout the season, Arians didn’t do that with the fourth-down debacle.

“Yeah, he knew,” Arians said per Laine.

Arians placed the blame on coaching instead, Laine wrote.

Having coached with AFC teams Brady once tormented, Arians knows too well that Brady succeeds under pressure way more than he gaffes.