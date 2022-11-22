Tom Brady Drops Hints on Plans After Bucs

Amid speculation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may never broadcast with FOX, he dropped a couple of hints that allude to the contrary.

Brady first gave a shoutout on social media to FOX on Monday, November 21, in support of the U.S. men’s national soccer teams, which faced Wales. Brady, who did a World Cup promotion with FOX recently, shared his UMNT sweater via an Instagram story.

Then Brady talked about his next career during his “Let’s Go!” podcast that evening. Brady discussed with NBA Hall of Famer and TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley during the podcast.

“In my second career, I’m gonna be on TV, and I’m going to have the opportunity to be, I would say, more critical than what I’ve been as a player,” Brady told Barkley and host Jim Gray. “What I say as a player, I’ve got to pick my spots the locker room because there’s frustrations you have as a player.”

“When I watch football now, the only thing I see … nine out of ten [times] is ‘man, that was a really bad play’ as opposed to the ‘wow, that’s a spectacular play that [Patrick] Mahomes made or the spectacular play that Josh Allen made,'” Brady added. “Now it’s like ‘man, what a bad defensive play, what a bad play by the quarterback’ and naturally because I think I have a high level of [expectations.”

Brady listed off a few of the great players he’s played with: Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Wes Welker, and Julian Edelman. Brady said “you see greatness” and “the very standard for perfection that I want to see the game played at” about his former teammates.

Former FOX broadcaster Joe Buck, now with ESPN, speculated last week that Brady really may not join FOX in 2023 or ever. Brady signed a 10-year deal with the network for $375 million during the offseason for after his football days.

Brady, 45, will become a free agent in the offseason, which could lead anywhere from retirement to another season with the Bucs.

Brady Says Won’t Call Out Teammates in Media

Brady called the Bucs’ effort “embarrassing” as the team squeaked out of a three-game losing streak to edge the Los Angeles Rams on November 6. He made the comment on his November 7 podcast, but he noted during Monday’s podcast that he won’t call out individual players in the media. Brady said that in the context of comparison of his playing career to his potential broadcasting career.

“I always feel like I just go address them with my [teammates],” Brady added. “I never do it through the media. I just go to the players, or I go to the coach, or I go to the person who can actually solve the problem as a player.”

Brady Sounds off on Social Media

Brady also delved into social media amid Barkley’s admission on why he won’t ever get on social media because of the negativity. Brady acknowledged that the value of being “a class act” on social media has been watered down.

“Nowadays, basically you just have to be an act,” Brady said. “If you act like an idiot, people are going to pay attention. If you say something stupid people are going to pay attention. Even if you say something ridiculous, you’re going to get paid attention.”

“That used to be edited out,” Brady added. “And then you would only really get things that people would actually look up to or respect or aspire to.”