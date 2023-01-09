Tom Brady Getting Pursued by Non-Playoff Team: Report

While Tom Brady gets ready for the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a non-playoff squad seeks to nab the superstar quarterback for next season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said on the “Dan Patrick Show” on January 6 that the Las Vegas Raiders are working on signing Brady this year. Brady could become a free agent after the season unless he retires or the Bucs re-sign him.

“And I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into going and acquiring Tom Brady,” Breer told show host Dan Patrick. “This is something that they have. I’m not saying they’re contacting him because that’s not allowed, but yes, this is something that the Raiders have [and] are doing their research.”

The Raiders (6-11) missed the playoffs in a disappointing season under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Brady previously played under McDaniels in New England when the coach served as an offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2019.

Las Vegas also benched longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr before the final two games of the season. Carr could easily play elsewhere if he voids his no-trade clause in his contract.

Brady, meanwhile, has at least one more game this season, with the Dallas Cowboys coming to Tampa for the Wild Card game on January 16. With a 35-12 playoff record, he doesn’t expect his postseason to be short, and he’s not thinking about next season, yet.

“Yeah, I haven’t thought about any of that, so I just want to be the best that I can be for my teammates every day, and show up to work like a professional and come out and play good,” Brady told reporters after a 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 8.

However, “all options are on the table” for Brady when this season does end according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Brady to Raiders Momentum Only Growing

Despite Brady’s present commitment to the Bucs, momentum for a move to Las Vegas next season has only gained steam of late.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, who covered Brady for years in New England, reported on January 1 that Carr’s benching made Brady a serious free agency candidate. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal then reported on January 4 that the Raiders consider Brady “a person of interest” in free agency.

Then Breer, in his appearance with Dan Patrick, explained what it would take for the Raiders to pursue Brady in free agency. Breer noted the Raiders will pursue Brady if the roster is where the organization needs it and if Brady likes the roster.

“Are they in a position where they can go into a one-and-done scenario with a quarterback? If they are, then I think that they go after him,” Breer told Patrick.

Breer noted that the Raiders could consider San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo instead in free agency.

Could Rob Gronkowski Join Brady in Las Vegas?

Longtime Brady sidekick Rob Gronkowski retired in June 2022 from the Bucs and NFL, but the superstar tight end could make a comeback in 2023.

Gronkowski told Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” podcast recently that there’s “slight chance” of a comeback. Rapoport previously reported in December that Gronkowski could team up with Brady for next season.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if Gronk followed him wherever he went,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football”.