Tom Brady Gets Honest About Big Mistake

Almost everything went right for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense on Sunday, November 13, in Munich, Germany.

Brady and running back Leonard Fournette blowing a trick play amounted to a blip amid a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette threw an interception as Brady went downfield for the catch, but he slipped, and Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen took the ball instead. Brady also got called for tripping at the end of the play.

“I wasn’t very close today unfortunately. That corner is a former college receiver who jumps a lot higher than me and is much more athletic,” Brady told reporters on Sunday. “I was hoping to be wide open, and I probably was on the first one, and I think they were pretty clued in on the second one.”

“They said, ‘cover him, cover him’, and I was on the sideline and I tried to yell, ‘Lenny, no’, but I was too late, and the ball went up in the air, and I was trying to, whatever, jump up and knock it down, but I ended up falling on my face.”

Brady previously tried a similar play before in a Super Bowl, which went to no avail. He could grab a pass in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Fortunately for Brady, the Bucs defense returned the favor with a forced fumble against Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Brady then led a third touchdown drive, capped by wide receiver Chris Godwin’s score.

Bucs Offense Breaks the Ice

Tampa Bay started the game cold on offense with 25 yards on nine plays if the first two drives. Things clicked after that with two touchdown drives and 174 yards of offense for a 14-0 lead. Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones caught a touchdown pass, and Fournette punched another in.

Brady, who dealt with dropped passes for weeks, connected with his receivers left and right — especially on third downs with a 10-15 performance. His most errant throw came on an interception straight to a leaping Cody Barton in the fourth quarter. Brady bounced back on the following drive with a big third-down throw to Godwin and a dart to Jones.

“A lot of guys made plays in the passing game,” Brady said. “Mike [Evans] made them, Chris made them, Cade made them, [and] Julio made them. Everyone did a great job kind of spreading the ball around to different people, and that’s what we’re gonna have to keep doing.”

The Tom Brady to Julio Jones connection is alive on Germany. Touchdown!

pic.twitter.com/Q3TiAddfoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Brady also didn’t have to do everything, throwing the ball only 30 times. The Bucs ran the ball well with Fournette and rookie running back Rachaad White splitting carries. White led the way with 105 yards on 22 carries, and he iced the game on a fourth down run late in the fourth quarter. Fournette garnered 57 yards on 14 attempts.

“Rachaad did a great job,” Brady said. “The big guys up front played really well. That was as good an effort as we’ve had by that entire group.”

Rushing woes plagued the Bucs for the previous eight weeks with a league worst 60.7 yards per game. The Bucs went over 100 yards as a team rushing on Sunday for the first time since Week 1 of the season.

Bucs Defense Slips in Second Half

The Bucs defense dominated the Seahawks for the first half, but the dominance faded in the second half.

Tampa Bay gave up a field goal and two touchdown passes from Smith to wide receivers Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin. While the Bucs limited the Seahawks to 39 yards rushing, but Smith shredded the Bucs secondary with 275 yards passing.