Tom Brady Says What Team He Likes to Defeat The Most

Fresh off beating his old team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faced the question of which team wants to beat the most during his Let’s Go! podcast on Monday.

“The team I would love to beat the most was the (New York) Giants, there’s no doubt about that,” Brady told Jim Gray on Let’s Go! via Fox News. “They’ve taken away some really. … you know, I always joked with Eli (Manning), but yeah I think he likes that I bring it up all the time.”

“So I’ll bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys. When we beat them, I love that,” Brady added.

Manning and the Giants beat Brady and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl — the first spoiling an unbeaten season. Brady once said he’d trade two Super Bowl rings for that unbeaten season.

He will get a shot at the Giants again when the Bucs face them in Week 11.

Tampa looked poised for an unbeaten season going into 2021 with everyone back and Brady playing some of the best football of his career. The Bucs’ bid for perfection lasted two games as the Los Angeles Rams beat them in Week 3 when injuries mounted.

Brady made sure it wouldn’t be two in a row as he led a game-winning drive against the Patriots on Sunday for a 19-17 win. It also made Brady the fourth quarterback ever to beat all 32 NFL teams.

Brady’s Least Favorite Team to Beat

He said on Let’s Go! that his former team is his least favorite to beat.

“And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots,” Brady told Gray via FOX News. “Again, those are my guys man. Those are the other warriors I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams. There’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but I’m glad I’m through with the one last night.”

Another old rival awaits this weekend for Brady — the Miami Dolphins. He has more losses to the Dolphins, 12, than any other team according to USA Today’s Dolphins Wire.

Brady Goes More In-Depth on Bill Belichick Conversation

Brady opened up more during Let’s Go! about his locker room conversation with his former head coach, Bill Belichick, following Sunday’s game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said little about it during the press conference after the game.

“It was a nice conversation,” Brady told Gray via USA Today’s Patriots Wire. “I have been really focused on what I need to do with the Bucs, and he’s focused on his role with the Patriots. For 20 years, I basically saw him every day, and since I left New England, we’ve just never seen each other face-to-face. It was nice to catch up and exchange some different thoughts that we had been having. And it was a good way to end the night for both of us.”

“We have a very personal relationship, and I think from my standpoint, and I have reiterated quite a few times, he’s been a great mentor for me,” Brady added. “When I showed up in Foxboro, I didn’t know anything about pro football. I showed up as a kid from California, went to Michigan, and he was an incredible mentor for me. Incredible coach for our team. And a lot of guys would say that. When you’re with someone for 20 years, you know him pretty well. He’s still doing a great job, and I am trying to do a great job. We’re very competitive people. I appreciate everything he’s done for me as a coach, as I’ve said numerous times. I know he feels that same way about me.”