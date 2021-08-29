Tom Brady Gives Gift to Young Buccaneers Fan

After Tom Brady gave a young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan a jersey on Saturday, the 44-year-old quarterback delivered a big performance on the field.

News of Brady’s kindness to the young fan came out during the game broadcast according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The boy “started crying tears of joy,” Laine wrote.

Per the Bucs’ broadcast, Tom Brady gave this young fan in the stands a jersey, and he started crying tears of joy. pic.twitter.com/cJXGIPAMb7 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 29, 2021

On the field, Brady torched the Houston Texans in two scoring drives during a 23-16 win to cap the preseason. He went 11-14 for 154 yards and a touchdown, and he didn’t take any sacks.

“Tom Brady went out and did Tom Brady things,” Texans safety Justin Reid said per Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

Brady’s touchdown strike to star wide receiver Chris Godwin capped a perfect passing performance of 7-7 during a 91-yard drive in the first quarter. Godwin caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Notably, the Bucs ran no-huddle on that drive. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he like how they ran it per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith.

Brady and company also bounced back from going three-and-out on their first drive on the night by producing two scoring drives. The starters consequently got off the field early — partway through the second quarter with a 13-0 lead. Arians originally planned to have the starters out for a full half in the preseason opener.

It concluded a shortened preseason for the Bucs starters, who played minimally in the opener against Cincinnati on Aug. 14 and not at all against Tennessee on Aug. 21. Bucs starters will get about two weeks to rest until kicking off the regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.