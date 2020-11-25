Tom Brady Delivering More Good and Bad, NFL Reporter Says

Amid the turnovers and dying deep ball, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has improved in one area this season from 2019.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported via Twitter that Brady passed his 2019 touchdown pass total on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady passed another 2019 stat Monday night, too, but for the worse in the 27-24 loss to the Rams.

With five games still left, Bucs QB Tom Brady now has 25 touchdown passes (one more than all of last season) and nine interceptions (one more than all of last season). Everything in higher volume, good and bad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 24, 2020

Brady is also on track to finish with more passing yards, 268.6 yards per game, than last year’s 253.6 per game. He also has seen a reduction in sacks taken at 15, well below the 27 he endured in 2019.

Brady can’t improve on a starting quarterback’s most important stat, the win-loss record. He led the New England Patriots to a 12-4 record in 2019 before joining the Bucs. With Brady under center, the Bucs have a 7-4 record this season as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) come to town next in Week 12.

Criticism in High Volume

Criticism toward Brady and the Buccaneers coaches came in the higher volume in the wake of the Buccaneers’ latest primetime fail. Tampa Bay Times reporter Joe Knight wrote about the media’s criticism blitz of Brady on Tuesday. Critical takes ranged from talk about Brady not shaking hands with Rams quarterback Jared Goff’s to the Bucs’ coaching of Brady and offensive play calling.

Among the takes reported by Knight, Collin Cowherd of Fox Sports Radio pointed out that Brady is headed for a career-high of interceptions. Brady threw 14 picks in 2005, 2004, and 2002.

Tom Brady is on pace for 15 interceptions, a career-high:@ColinCowherd on why Bruce Arians deserves blame for Tampa Bay's struggles: pic.twitter.com/HgXCJrjJeQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 24, 2020

Brady’s interception totals in the early 2000s may not bode as poorly for the Bucs as it does at first glance. He led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory for the 2004 season.

The question remains if Brady can overcome a lack of offensive continuity in a new setting, new coaching staff to him, and the natural decline that comes with age.

Deep Ball Alarm

Deep ball accuracy continues to haunt Brady and the Bucs of late.

NFL Research Tweeted that Brady is 0-19 with three interceptions in the past month on such throws.

Per @NextGenStats Tom Brady was 0-6 with 2 INT on deep passes against the Rams. Brady is 0-19 on deep passes in his last 4 games and missed on his last 22 deep attempts. That's the longest streak for any QB since 2017. pic.twitter.com/Lg7d4PVMce — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 24, 2020

Brady still has the skill players around him that he needs to right the ship. Wide receivers Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans all have career averages of 13.3 yards or better for receptions. Then, there’s longtime Brady teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who averages 15 yards for his career.

Brady Vs Mahomes

Round four of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes’ teams clashing awaits Sunday when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) visit the Bucs in Week 12.

Mahomes’ quick ascent as an MVP and Super Bowl champion through just three years of starting at quarterback, has the Brady comparisons rolling on whether or not Mahomes will be the next GOAT. Mahomes, 25, has been public about his admiration of Brady, 43, too. Mahomes recently told 610 Sports that he wants to emulate Brady’s career success and play into his 40s.

Brady’s Patriots won the first two meetings against Mahomes in the 2018 regular season and the 2019 AFC Championship game. Mahomes and the Chiefs gained the upper hand in the 2019 regulars season, beating Brady and the Patriots 23-16.

Sunday will mark the first meeting for Brady and Mahomes since Brady joined the Bucs in March.