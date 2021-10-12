Bucs Make Decision on Tom Brady’s Playing Status After Injury: Report

Tom Brady finished the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ route of the Miami Dolphins on the bench icing his hand. Brady confirmed after the game that he is dealing with a hand injury as a replay showed the quarterback slamming his thumb on a Dolphins defender’s helmet

The Bucs quarterback left the door open on his playing status against the Eagles noting, “we’ll see what happens” leading up to the game. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brady is expected to play in Week 6 despite the short turnaround time for the Thursday night matchup.

“Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was spotted with his hand in ice during the game, is dealing with a thumb injury that should be good for Thursday night vs. the Eagles, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on October 11.

Brady Is Expected to Get Treatment on His Hand Throughout the Week

From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was officially listed as limited had TB practiced, is expected to be OK for Thursday night despite a thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/5NqETA2hWa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

It is no surprise that Brady will be suiting up against the Eagles despite the quarterback remaining non-committal on his status after the Bucs’ win over the Dolphins. Brady played through a torn MCL in 2020 that required offseason surgery, but the quarterback kept the injury quiet until after the Super Bowl. Rapoport later expanded on his initial report during an NFL Network segment noting that Brady is expected to get treatment on his hand throughout the week.

“I’m told Brady is gonna be okay, now if you saw him on the sideline he was seen icing his hand,” Rapoport noted. “I’m told it is a thumb injury that he probably is going to get treatment on it throughout the week. Obviously, a very fast turnaround until Thursday but the way Brady is, which is basically he always plays regardless of almost everything, I am told he is expected to be fine.

“So, no issue, we’ll be paying close attention to see how well he throws, how well he can grip the ball and all of that. We’ll see how much he actually throws this week during what are basically glorified walkthroughs anyway. But regardless, Tom Brady is going to be okay for Thursday.”

Brady on Keeping His Injury a Secret: ‘I Think in My Old Age I Don’t Care as Much’

During his postgame press conference, Brady joked that he would normally keep his injury a secret as the quarterback showed up to his media session with his hand wrapped. This also points to the injury likely not being a long-term hindrance as Brady did keep his leg situation under wraps in 2020.

“Yeah in my younger days I probably [would have] never showed you guys that I wrapped it up, because I’d probably try to keep it a secret, but I think in my old age I don’t care as much,” Brady told reporters after the game on October 10. “Yeah, I mean it’s just kind of a football injury. So, do my best, you know, to get ready for this game. We’ll see what happens.”