Tom Brady Calls out Team for Passing on Him in Free Agency in NSFW Rant

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not hold back during an interview on an upcoming episode of HBO’s The Shop. Brady opened up about being courted in free agency last offseason and went off on one particular team with what he viewed as a subpar quarterback.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady explained in the clip. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf—–.'”

Brady did not specify the team or quarterback which has led to lots of fans becoming internet detectives. Prior to Brady signing with the Bucs, some of the teams linked to the legendary quarterback in free agency included the Chargers, Saints and 49ers.

Here is a look at Brady briefly discussing his free agency.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency 🤐 @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

David on Brady Joining the Bucs: ‘I’m 100% Positive He Knew He Had a Great Football Team’

Brady has mostly spoken in general terms about his free-agent decision to join the Buccaneers. It will be interesting to see if Brady sheds more light on why he selected the Bucs when the HBO show airs on Friday, June 25. During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Buccaneers star linebacker Lavonte David reflected on why he believes the quarterback headed to Tampa.

“I’m positive, I’m 100% positive he [Brady] knew he had a great football team,” David said. “That he would just come in and try to get us where we needed to go. Defensively, we were set, and offensively we had all the weapons that he needs. So, why not come and join?”

Brady Could Be Referring to the 49ers & Jimmy G

Based on previous reports, the 49ers make a lot of sense as the team that Brady is referring to in the clip. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the 49ers were interested in Brady but opted to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo after watching film from his 2019 season.

“I can tell you that the Brady thing in the spring was sort of interesting,” Breer explained on The Ryen Russillo Podcast in October 2020. “You know, the way it worked was basically Brady got word to them [49ers] that I would be willing to go here and if you guys are interested, you’re going to be at the top of my list. So, that sort of caused John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, everybody in that organization to take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, we need to consider this.’

“So, a handful of guys went and broke down Brady’s tape over like a two or a three-day period, and they all came back with the conclusion Brady can still really play. This would be a really good option. Then, what they did was they turned around and said, ‘Okay, now let’s go look at Jimmy’s tape.’ For them, it reaffirmed a lot of the things that they thought about Jimmy, and so that was great for Jimmy that he kind of got that reaffirmation that I’m the guy again.”

One year later, the Niners opted to trade up in the draft to ensure they selected Trey Lance. Garoppolo is still on the roster, but it appears to be only a matter of time before he loses the 49ers starting job for good. Fans are likely to continue to speculate on who Brady was discussing in the clip unless the Bucs quarterback comes clean with the answer.