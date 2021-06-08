Tom Brady Changes Course at Buccaneers Minicamp

Originally tabbed for a coaching role, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took the field as a player instead at the team’s minicamp on Tuesday.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said last week that Brady wouldn’t practice at the minicamp amid his recovery from knee surgery. Arians also said that Brady would play more of a coaching role during the minicamp.

Brady came out with a sleeve on his left knee according to ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger. The five-time Super Bowl MVP threw just like the rest of the team’s quarterbacks per Burger.

Arians confirmed that doctors cleared Brady per WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley.

“The doctors and him, they both said he is good to go and to be careful with what we are doing with him,” Arians said per Shirley. “He had some really good third or fourth options to Jaydon Mickens today … really pleased with the receivers today.”

Arians also said Brady “went full speed” per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

It didn’t come as a total surprise for Arians and company since Brady had been leading informal workouts with receivers the past couple of weeks.