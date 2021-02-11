Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Having Surgery this Offseason: Report

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Having Surgery this Offseason: Report

Tom Brady

Getty Tom Brady hoists the Lombardi Trophy with his daughter after the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady has a minor knee surgery ahead for the offseason after winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Bruce Arians said the knee surgery is “a clean up” per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady experienced discomfort in his knee, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, but never missed time due to injury in the 2020 season.

“A source close to the situation” said the surgery was planned ahead of time according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. She also noted that Brady wore a left knee brace during the Bucs’ boat parade on Wednesday, a regular practice of his.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote that “the minor procedure is fairly routine for those dealing with some pain at the professional level.”

Brady has some knee injury history, tearing the ACL in his left knee in Week 1 of the 2008 season when playing for the New England Patriots. Media reports haven’t confirmed if this new knee “clean up” is related to the past ACL tear. His ACL injury happened after his most historic Super Bowl loss when the New York  Giants spoiled the Patriots’ shot at an unbeaten season.

For the 2020 season, Brady played in all 20 of the Bucs regular season and playoff games, winning the Super Bowl MVP in the Bucs 31-9 win over Kansas City. He threw for 4,663 yards and 40 touchdowns this season.

