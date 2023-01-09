Bucs Receivers Break Silence on Tom Brady’s ‘Last Dance’ Rumors

Speculation of Tom Brady‘s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t go away, and a couple of wide receivers gave mixed signals on how it’s impacting the team.

Both Scotty Miller and Russell Gage recently spoke with Josh Kendall of The Athletic about whether or not this season is “The Last Dance” for Brady. The 45-year-old quarterback will either retire, become a free agent, or stay with the Bucs in 2023.

“It’s definitely a thought that crosses our head,” Gage told Kendall. “Regardless of if this is his last game or not, we have to live in this moment.”

Gage joined the Bucs as a free agent this season after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns from Brady this season.

Miller, who has played with Brady since 2020, didn’t concur with Gage’s thoughts on Brady’s future.

“It’s not really mentioned, to my knowledge,” Miller told Kendall. “We don’t talk about it. We don’t know what he’s going to do at the end of this year. That’s his business. We know we’ve got him this year, and we’ve just got to put it all on the line and just go get it.”

The Bucs get to put everything on the line at least one more time in the Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on January 16. Tampa Bay struggled through an 8-9 season but won the NFC South Division title.

“We’re juiced up about it. I’m excited for us, and I think the rest of the guys are excited, too,” Gage told reporters about the playoffs on Sunday, January 8 after a Week 18 loss to the Falcons. “For sure you would like to have a winning record, but I think we’re excited to be going to the playoffs.”

“We know who we are,” Gage added. “I think we were understanding that at the perfect time in the season, going into the postseason.”

Brady Says He’s isn’t Thinking About the Future

While receivers who work with Brady acknowledge the unknown, Brady himself veers from the topic as Kendall noted.

“I haven’t thought about any of that,” Brady told reporters on Sunday. “I just want to be the best I can for my teammates every day and show up to work like a professional, come out and play good.”

Brady is just focused on the here and now, Kendall wrote.

“You can only win one game a week,” Brady told reporters. “The team that wins is the one that plays the best that day, not the team with the best record or the home field. The team that plays the best that day is the team that advances.”

Gage Says He’s Building Chemistry With Brady

Gage sees things trending the right direction after he averaged 11 yards per catch or better with Brady in their past two full games together.

“It’s great. I think me and Tom, we’re in a good spot at the right time,” Gage told reporters.

Injuries hobbled Gage often this season, but he made key plays at times in the passing, which included a late touchdown grab in Week 3 that gave the Bucs a chance to tie that game.

Things haven’t gone as well for Miller, who was a big target for Brady in 2020. Miller only has 23 catches for 185 yards in 11 games played.