Tom Brady Makes Surprising Announcement After Movie Premiere [Watch]

Less than 24 hours after saying “I’m trying to figure it out”, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL.

Brady told Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of his movie, “80 For Brady,” on Tuesday, January 31, that he hadn’t made his final decision on 2023. Apparently, he meant the public side of his decision, which he shared on Wednesday morning via Instagram.

“Hey guys I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just pressed record and let you guys know first. It won’t be long winded. You only get one emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” Brady said in his video.

“Really, thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all,” Brady concluded.

Brady concludes his 23-year career with 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl championships, three MVPs, and countless individual records. A sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2000, Brady emerged as one of the all-time greats in 20 seasons with the team.

He left the Patriots in 2020 and played three seasons for the Bucs, which included a Super Bowl win for the 2020 season. After another stellar season in 2021, Brady retired for 40 days but returned for the 2022 season.

His season didn’t go as planned amid a divorce with Gisele Bundchen, a losing record on the field at 8-9, and a blowout loss in the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, Brady will be remembered for the most accomplished career by any quarterback in NFL history.

What Brady Said at His Movie Premiere

Brady, who will be featured in a movie about the 28-3 Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, didn’t hint at his decision during the movie premiere.

“Well, I’m trying to figure it out. Just taking it day by day,” Brady told Entertainment Tonight. “My friend says, ‘The future happens a day at a time,’ so, that’s what life’s all about. I’m enjoying tonight. This is really a magical night for me, and a lot of the people who put a lot of work into this, so I love being here supporting them.”

“Maybe there’s an ’80 for Brady‘ sequel coming out,” he added.

Besides Brady, the film features former teammates of his, including former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and former tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady and Gronkowski played 11 seasons together in New England and Tampa Bay before Gronkowski retired a second time in 2022.

No Unretirement Planned This Time

Brady previously said the second time he retires would be final, which came during a December 2022 edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray. “So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.”

That day has arrived for Brady after an improbable, illustrious and unrepeatable career.