Bucs’ Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Reaction in Victory Video [Watch]

Tom Brady couldn’t believe the play he made against his old team on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback surprisingly rushed for a critical first down in the fourth quarter when his team trailed 14-13. He shared his surprised look after the run to cap off his victory video following a 19-17 win over the New England Patriots.

“It’s a hard fought win,” Brady said in his video. “Tough conditions. Tough weather. Anytime you go up there and beat a good team, it feels good. So it’s great to be 3-1.”

Tampa returns home next to face another team on Sunday that knew Brady all too well for 20 years in the AFC East — the Miami Dolphins.

“Gotta keep the foot on the gas pedal. Miami’s next. Here we go. Let’s go,” Brady added.

Brady Wasn’t Flashy Against Patriots

At New England, Brady didn’t look like the world beater of the first two weeks of the season when he threw a league-high nine touchdown passes. He didn’t even look like the quarterback who threw for 432 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

His performance against the Patriots amounted to a 51.2% completion rate, 269 yards, and a 70.8 quarterback rating amid no touchdowns or interceptions. He threw plenty of incomplete passes, including deep shots to star wide receiver Antonio Brown late in the game on repeated plays. It didn’t matter in the end as Brady found a way to lead the Bucs to victory.

“Very careful,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said of Brady’s performance according to Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano. “He wasn’t going to make any mistakes that cost us the game. Crunched in crunch time, the two-minute drive before the half. When we had to have field goals, he got us down the field.”

Brady avoided a “flop” as Romano put it. The seven-time Super Bowl champion “seemed to be playing to a crowd of two,” Romano wrote, referencing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. Brady became a Buc because they “did not seem to think he could still be a star as he moved into his mid 40s,” Romano noted.

Brady on Breaking Passing Record

While Brady didn’t light things up on the stat sheet at New England, he broke Drew Brees’ all-time passing yards record of 80,358. Brady did it on a 28-yard pass to star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Your all-time NFL passing yards record holder: Tom Brady 🐐pic.twitter.com/TWbQNO8g57 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 4, 2021

“I just think it’s an amazing statistic in that so many people can share in it with me,” Brady told the media via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Quarterback doesn’t throw and catch. Quarterback can just throw it. It’s yards. Passing yards have to be caught, so I just hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years just had a little smile on their face tonight knowing they contributed to a very cool record.”

Brady also gave a nod to Brees, who applauded from the sideline after Brady broke the mark.

.@drewbrees applauds Tom Brady for breaking his record for the most passing yards in NFL history. 📺 NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/7S0nQ1hHnH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

“There are some people who have kind of preceded it by name,” Brady said via Laine. “Drew Brees, who I look up to, is a hell of a guy, great player. Peyton Manning — one of my all-time favorites— Brett Favre, Dan Marino, but obviously, my teammates who caught all these passes over the years mean an awful lot to me.”