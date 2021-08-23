Tom Brady Sends Message to Buccaneers About Future: Report

Tom Brady’s eventual retirement has admittedly had a bit of a moving target with different ages being thrown out only to be surpassed at multiple points during his career. The latest arbitrary number to be connected to Brady is 45 years old, which would mean at least another two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Brady’s career has taught us anything, it is these figures can be negotiated. During an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Brady made his retirement plan clear as the quarterback noted that as long as he can play at a championship level, he will still be suiting up in Tampa.

“I’ll know when the time’s right,” Brady explained. “If I can’t . . . if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”

Brady on the Bucs 2021 Season: ‘I’m Gonna Work My A** Off to Get It Right”

Brady does not appear concerned about when the curtains will close on his career. Instead, the Bucs quarterback is focused on the team’s quest for back-to-back titles.

“For me . . . I love playing football,” Brady explained. “[Bucs offensive coordinator] Byron Leftwich said something really good the other day: It’s a very simple game that’s so hard to execute. It’s a totally imperfect game that you’re trying to do as perfectly as possible. Every day I come out trying to do it. I’m hoping this is my best year.”

King pressed Brady for a more declarative statement about the Buccaneers season. Brady chose not to take the bait only promising he is going to, “work my a** off to get it right.”

“That’s a prediction and I’m not for that,” Brady added. “I’m into doing the work. Is the process gonna be right? I’m gonna work my a** off to get it right.”

Arians on Brady: ‘I Don’t Have to Say S***’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is in no rush to get Brady out of town. Brady signed a contract extension this offseason that essentially keeps him with the Bucs for the next two seasons thanks to the magic of voidable years. During an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Arians admitted coaching is a lot easier with Brady under center given the respect other players have for the quarterback.

“This was like two weeks ago—[Brady] got pissed, slammed his helmet, kicked the ball across the field,” Arians explained. “It was a fourth-and-4, we didn’t make it. Defense was all fired up. So it’s good. And the other day, he takes them down and scores, [Jason Pierre-Paul] goes off— What the f*** are we doing back there? I don’t have to say s***.”

Brady has made it clear, if the Buccaneers are competing for championships, he is going to be taking snaps at quarterback. This is music to Arians and Bucs general manager Jason Licht’s ears who have essentially allowed Brady to name his own retirement date.