Tom Brady Makes “Lambeau Leap” After Bucs Beat Packers

Tom Brady went for the closest thing he could do for a Lambeau Leap after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 and reach the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Bucs quarterback ran to the sideline and climbed up the fence to greet his son per WTSP’s Grace Remington.

Tom Brady: family man pic.twitter.com/DhBiG1yQo5 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) January 24, 2021

Brady threw for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in the victory. He secured his 10th Super Bowl appearance with the win.

Notably, Brady also tied future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees for NFC Championships per Barstool Sports. The Bucs ironically eliminated Bree’s New Orleans Saints and Rodgers’ Packers in the process.

Tom Brady has now tied both Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers with 1 NFC championship @betsstats pic.twitter.com/w8H1kGIyeX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021

Brady also notably will play in the Super Bowl in three different decades, Fox 13’s Kevin O’Donnell noted. The longtime star played in Super Bowls in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019 with the New England Patriots before coming to the Bucs via free agency in March 2020.

Tom Brady has made it to the Super Bowl in 3 different decades #GoBucs @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/PKW3ClTCNA — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) January 24, 2021

His early precision got the Bucs going downfield right away following the opening kickoff, giving his team a 7-0 edge on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. The Bucs never trailed and built a 21-10 lead on a deep throw by Brady for a touchdown to wide receiver Scotty Miller. Brady had Twitter blowing up at halftime per ESPN Sports Center.

Tom Brady had the NFL world hyped after the first half 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tPTdbW1mow — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2021

Things went rough for Brady for a time in the second half, throwing three interceptions in seven passes as the Packers tried to rally from a 28-10 hole. He overcame the slump in leading the Bucs to a game-sealing field goal and another drive to close out the game.

