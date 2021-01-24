Tom Brady Makes “Lambeau Leap” After Bucs Beat Packers

Tom Brady Makes “Lambeau Leap” After Bucs Beat Packers

  • 230 Views
  • 234 Shares
  • Updated
Tom Brady

Getty Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl in 18 years on Sunday.

Tom Brady went for the closest thing he could do for a Lambeau Leap after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 and reach the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Bucs quarterback ran to the sideline and climbed up the fence to greet his son per WTSP’s Grace Remington.

Brady threw for 280 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in the victory. He secured his 10th Super Bowl appearance with the win.

Notably, Brady also tied future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees for NFC Championships per Barstool Sports. The Bucs ironically eliminated Bree’s New Orleans Saints and Rodgers’ Packers in the process.

Brady also notably will play in the Super Bowl in three different decades, Fox 13’s Kevin O’Donnell noted. The longtime star played in Super Bowls in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019 with the New England Patriots before coming to the Bucs via free agency in March 2020.

His early precision got the Bucs going downfield right away following the opening kickoff, giving his team a 7-0 edge on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. The Bucs never trailed and built a 21-10 lead on a deep throw by Brady for a touchdown to wide receiver Scotty Miller. Brady had Twitter blowing up at halftime per ESPN Sports Center.

 

Things went rough for Brady for a time in the second half, throwing three interceptions in seven passes as the Packers tried to rally from a 28-10 hole. He overcame the slump in leading the Bucs to a game-sealing field goal and another drive to close out the game.

READ NEXT: Mike Evans Offers Perfect Description of Tom Brady’s Dominance

Read More
, ,