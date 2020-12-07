Buccaneers Reveal Emergency QB Plan

Tampa Bay hopefully won’t have a quarantined quarterback room as the Denver Broncos did a week ago.

If the Buccaneers end up with COVID impacting the quarterback situation, the team will need an emergency plan as do the other 31 teams in the league. ESPN reported on teams’ emergency quarterback plans last week after the Broncos played without a quarterback on the roster, due to the quarterbacks being quarantined, in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians decided against enlisting a quarterback to quarantine separately from the others in the event of a COVID outbreak. Laine also noted that the Bucs have some of the lowest COVID numbers in the league with six players, no quarterbacks, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“I don’t think we need to (quarantine a quarterback), just because of the protocols that we’re following really closely, so I don’t think we would have that problem,” Arians said according to Laine.

Tampa also had a late bye week, which could help with staying healthy. The Buccaneers (7-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) Sunday in Week 14.

Bucs QB Options

Behind starting quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have Blaine Gabbert at backup and Ryan Griffin at third string. If the Bucs need to dip into the practice squad, they have a 2018 first-round pick in Josh Rosen.

Gabbert joined the Bucs in 2019 as a backup behind Jameis Winston. The 2011 first-round pick has seen limited action in three games this season, throwing one pass. He hasn’t started a game since 2018 when he played for the Tennessee Titans.

Griffin, an undrafted seventh-year player from Tulane, threw four passes in 2019. He has the most longevity with the franchise of the three quarterbacks, joining the Bucs in 2015.

Rosen joined the Bucs practice squad in September after the Miami Dolphins waived him. The Arizona Cardinals originally drafted Rosen but moved on from him quickly to draft Kyler Murray. Rosen didn’t pan out in Miami either after playing in six games for the Dolphins in 2019.

Fortunately for the Bucs, Brady has been durable for years, last missing games in 2008 due to an ACL tear according to USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes.

Perfect Against Purple

Brady has a little extra on the line when the Bucs (7-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) as he has never lost to the Vikings in his career according to USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes. Teams Brady hasn’t ever lost, according to Reyes, to include the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots (since leaving), and, ironically, the Bucs.

Brady carved up Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s defense in 2018 with 311 yards and a touchdown on 24-32 passing. The Brady-led New England Patriots beat the Vikings 24-10 that day. This year’s Vikings has a younger defense than 2018, and Brady has more Pro Bowl-caliber skill players to work with this year than he did in 2018.