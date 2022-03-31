Tom Brady & Bruce Arians Exchange Messages After Surprising Bucs News

A little more than two weeks after un-retiring, Tom Brady has a new head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Bruce Arians announced he is stepping away from the sideline. Arians will instead move into an advisory role in Tampa with former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as the new Bucs head coach.

The timing of the move is, at the very least, curious given the rumored tension between Arians and Brady. Amid speculation that Brady had something to do with Arians’ decision, the legendary quarterback posted a lengthy Instagram message praising his now former head coach.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team,” Brady noted at the beginning of his March 30 post. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.”

Arians quickly responded with a message of his own along with his signature drink emoji.

“Thanks brotha 🥃,” Arians said in the comments.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady Knew Arians’ Plan Within a Day of Announcing He Would Play in 2022: Report

The early indications are that Arians’ decision did not catch Brady by surprise. According to Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Brady knew Arians was planning to retire within a day of his own announcement that he was returning to the field in 2022. The team continues to insist that Arians’ decision was unrelated to his relationship with Brady.

“Bucs QB Tom Brady was informed Bruce Arians planned to step down and Todd Bowles would succeed him as head coach either the same day or a day after the QB announced he was ending his retirement, the @TB_Times has learned,” Stroud tweeted on March 30. “Team insists it was not related to Brady’s decision.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King broke the news of Arians’ decision and asked the longtime coach about Brady’s potential involvement in his surprising move. Arians admitted there was conflict at times but nothing different than any other player. The former Buccaneers coach noted that Brady “was very in favor of what I’m doing.”

“No,” Arians told King during a March 30 feature. “No. Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field.”

Brady on Arians: ‘Smart, Tough & Loyal’

Brady went on to praise Arians for being “smart, tough and loyal” during their time together. The Bucs quarterback noted that was excited that Arians will be able to “spend the much-deserved time” with his family.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style,” Brady added. “I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true 💯. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.

“I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Timing of Arians’ Announcement Is Curious

We may never know the exact details of what transpired between Brady’s 40-day retirement and his change of heart. Likewise, Arians’ decision to retire after Brady’s own un-retirement may be coincidental. Yet, the timing does nothing to quiet the rumors that there was tension between Arians and Brady. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is finding it hard to believe that Brady was not involved in the change.

“Really, if Brady hinged his return on Arians not staying, Brady would NEVER admit it,” Florio noted on March 30. “The Buccaneers wouldn’t, either. And the changes Brady expected quite possibly included the biggest possible change that could be made to the coaching staff.

“Put it this way. Arians’s departure either was tied to Brady’s return, or it was all one hell of a coincidence. Most will believe it was not one hell of a coincidence.”