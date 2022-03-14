Buccaneers Stars, Bruce Arians Go Viral for Reactions to Tom Brady News

It did not take long for Tom Brady’s change of heart to reach the top Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and coaching staff. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had a priceless reaction to the end of their short quarterback search as he stole a signature line from Brady himself.

“Text from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to me on Tom Brady returning: ‘LFG,'” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson detailed on Twitter on March 13, 2022.

Arians told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he has “total excitement” that Brady is returning to the field. According to Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers were in “constant contact” with Brady since he retired.

“The Bucs have remained in constant contact with Tom Brady during his two month retirement,” Stroud tweeted. “On Sunday, Brady contacted them to say he was returning to the Bucs in 2022. ‘Talked a few times lately,’ Arians said. ‘But yes, he told owners, Jason and me.'”

Evans on Brady’s Return: ‘LFG!’

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Arians was not the only one who borrowed from Brady when reacting to his short retirement. Bucs star wideout Mike Evans shared a similar message as the team’s head coach.

“LFG!” Evans said on Twitter.

Buccaneers standout linebacker Devin White also shared his excitement about Brady’s return. White already has his sights set on the Buccaneers winning another Super Bowl.

“LETS GEAUX GET ANOTHER 1 🤠,” White quote tweeted Brady’s announcement.

Star receiver Chris Godwin had no words but offered a smiley face wearing sunglasses emoji. Godwin is also returning to the Buccaneers after the team placed the franchise tag on the playmaker preventing him from hitting free agency. The Buccaneers Twitter account made the news officially official with multiple posts following Brady’s announcement.

“Tampa Tom is BACK 😎🌴,” the Bucs tweeted.

Arians at the NFL Combine: ‘If Tom Wants to Come Back, We’re Open Arms, Brother’

Tom said ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Rxl6dgixBN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

During the NFL Combine, the Buccaneers did their best to leave the door open for Brady’s return. Yet, Arians did not sound like someone who was expecting Brady to return to the field in 2022.

“Also from Arians during our ESPN interview: ‘If Tom wants to come back, we’re open arms, brother,’” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted on March 1. “‘I don’t think it’s going to happen, and we have to prepare for next year.’ (To be clear, Brady does not have plans to return.)”

What About Gronk?

Where’s Rob Gronkowski in all this? On stage with ⁦@SamHuntMusic⁩ at Strawberry Festival in Plant City. My wife, in attendance, took the video: pic.twitter.com/eqPOnYPxya — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 14, 2022

The Brady news turns the attention back on tight end Rob Gronkowski who appeared to be considering either retirement or playing for another team. Gronkowski was too busy dancing during a local country music concert to give a formal response like his teammates but appeared to be in good spirits.

With Brady returning, it would be a surprise if Gronkowski also did not sign a one-year deal to once again play with his favorite quarterback in Tampa. As for Brady, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that the Buccaneers have been working behind the scenes to ensure the quarterback felt he could return at any point.

“The @Buccaneers did more than leave the light on for @TomBrady,” Breer tweeted hours after Brady’s unretirement. “They started the process of building another team for him. And one team exec even offered to name his kid after Brady if he came back.”