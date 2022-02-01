Bruce Arians, Bucs React to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians expressed nothing but praise amid Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement on Tuesday, February 1.

Brady made his retirement official after a 22-year career with the last two in Tampa Bay. He won seven Super Bowls in 10 appearances, capped with the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win. Arians played an instrumental role in bringing Brady to Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2020.

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” Arians said via Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop.”

“It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms,” Arians added. “Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football.”

Bucs GM Jason Licht Saw Brady Come Full Circle

Jason Licht saw Brady’s career come full circle in 22 years. Licht, the Bucs general manager, served as a college scout for the New England Patriots from 1999 to 2000 when Brady’s career began.

“It is hard to put into words what Tom has meant to me and the entire Buccaneers organization,” Licht said in a statement per Smith. “I have had the distinct pleasure of being with Tom at both the beginning and end of his incredible NFL career.”

“These past two seasons, I had the privilege to see up close the way he operates and the impact he has on a franchise — from coaches to players to staff,” Licht added. “He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room. His list of career accomplishments speaks for itself, but to finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak, was nothing short of extraordinary.”

Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns in the 2021 season with an MVP-worthy performance. He led the Bucs to a 13-4 record and a Divisional Round appearance.

“I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family,” Licht said. “I am grateful for the moments we shared.”

Bucs Ownership: Brady’s Impact ‘Was Immediate and Profound’

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, also released a statement thanking Brady for the past two seasons.

“Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history,” the Glazers said in their statement. “His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound. Tom’s remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement.”

The Glazers, Licht, and Arians now begin the tall task of life without Brady.