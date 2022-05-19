Tom Brady Goes Viral in Humorous Video [Watch]

Tom Brady’s “epiphany” felt like Christmas morning for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans when he announced his return to football.

The Bucs quarterback re-staged his comeback decision humorously in a Hertz rental car commercial, which went viral online on Thursday, May 19. Brady’s retirement, announced Feb. 1, lasted 41 days before he officially returned on March 13.

“People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation,” Brady wrote.

People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the @Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation… pic.twitter.com/VJATdGXGBD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2022

The video begins with Brady as a director in his ninth “post-retirement career option”, and Brady quickly cuts the scene after saying “action”.

“So you’ve been working at the same job for 22 years, right, you’re just not feeling it anymore,” Brady said to the cast. “So you retire, and that’s when it hits you, ‘maybe all you needed was a vacation.'”

After a brief scene of Brady cruising in a convertible, he says, “I’m not leaving” and keeps repeating that to the crew until he says it through a megaphone. The Hertz crew goes wild in the process.

Brady to be Boring in Real Post-Retirement Gig?

Chris “Mad DOg” Russo of SiriusXM Radio doesn’t believe Brady will be a great broadcaster with FOX in the future. Brady signed a $375 million contract with the network to begin broadcasting after his playing days.

“I think Brady and the $375 million contract FOX gave him, they are going to rue that day,” Russo said on his show via JoeBucsFan.com. “I just don’t think that Brady — first off, he doesn’t love the media. He’s not really going to go out there and be that expressive. That TV show he did is not great. I think that is a disaster.”

As JoeBucsFan.com points out, Brady’s presence on FOX could pay for itself in advertising dollars and brand recognition.

Brady’s Real Story on Retirement and Unretirement

Brady went in depth about his brief retirement and unretirement with Complex in April.

“I wanted to make sure the team had time to plan,” Brady told Complex. “I didn’t want them to get too far down the line and then realize that I wasn’t gonna play. So I tried to let them know as early as possible when I felt like I was sure that I wasn’t gonna be able to make the commitment to play. I wanted to tell them that my life was gonna take me in a different direction.”

“Eventually, I had to make a decision just because they were getting into free agency. Would I have preferred to wait in the end to make sure I was really, really sure? Yeah. But that wasn’t the way the NFL calendar works,” Brady added.

Brady didn’t conclude whether or not he will play beyond 2022. He will become a free agent after the season.

“So I’m gonna enjoy this year. I don’t know what’s gonna happen beyond this year,” Brady told Complex. “We’re not really promised anything. I’m gonna have to work my [expletive] off to get my body the way it needs to in order to give my team the best chance to succeed.”

