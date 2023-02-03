Tom Brady ‘Starting Over’ if He Didn’t Retire, NFL Analysts Say

Amid Tom Brady‘s decision to retire instead of return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a challenge from 2020 re-emerged for the superstar quarterback.

Brady would have started over with a new offensive coaching staff again with the Bucs in 2023 as he did in 2020, much like if he went elsewhere in free agency this year. Former Bucs reporter Carmen Vitali, now with FOX Sports, discussed that issue with host James Yarcho on the “Locked on Bucs” podcast on Thursday, February 2.

“He was literally playing real live ‘Madden’ for most of the [2020] season where he wasn’t comfortable with the playbook,” Vitali said about Brady’s first year in Tampa with a new coaching staff after 20 years with the New England Patriots. “It takes so much and so much dedication to get through an NFL season, much less with another team.”

“That was really hard,” Vitali added.

Vitali, who said she talked with members of the Bucs before Brady’s retirement announcement, sensed that Brady didn’t want a new start with a new team if he played again. In addition, Vitali noted that members of the Bucs she talked with sensed Brady really would retire.

“It seemed that even if he came back, he would have been starting over in some capacity just given the fact that you have all of the change over on the offensive staff,” Yarcho added. “So even him staying would have been a challenge to some degree.”

Brady Chose Between Bucs and Retirement Amid Changes

Brady had it narrowed down to retirement or the Bucs instead of testing the free agent market according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. That’s despite the Bucs’ struggles in 2022, but Darlington noted that Brady was open to “being part of the solution” in Tampa.

The Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich along with several offensive assistants after a season where the Bucs offense plummeted by 11.7 points per game. Quarterback coach Clyde Christensen, who had a close relationship with Brady, also retired.

JoeBucsFan.com suggested that Christensen’s departure signaled that Brady wasn’t likely to return. With that said, Bucs offensive coordinator candidates were asked about building an offense around Brady before the retirement announcement, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Bucs Face Big Questions Amid Brady’s Retirement

Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, as the Bucs remain in a search for an offensive coordinator and now a new quarterback.

The Bucs interviewed New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator Ronald Curry, New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken this week. Previous interviews included Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell.

As for quarterback, the Bucs only have Kyle Trask under contract. The Bucs drafted Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he only dressed a few regular season games, and he finally took his first regular snaps in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay also faces a dire salary cap situation with $55.7 million, per Spotrac, before free agency begins. The Bucs also have more than 20 players, including numerous defensive starters, to re-sign.