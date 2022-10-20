Bucs’ Tom Brady Slams Latest Rumors

Amid Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s struggles both on and off the field, rumors arose of him calling it a career midseason.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms speculated that possibility during their show on Tuesday, October 18. Brady shut down the rumor on Thursday, October 20, when talking with the media.

“Well, that’s what I’m really here to announce. Finally, you guys pushed me to the brink,” Brady joked with the reporters before taking a serious tone. “No, I think a lot of it for me is just us going out there. I love the sport. I love the teammates. And, you know, I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. No retirement in my future.”

Brady faces his worst start in the win-loss column, 3-3, since 2012 this past week, and rumors of off-field issues with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, persist. Florio and Simms only joined a foray of national media members and former players, who believe Brady’s 23rd looks doomed for failure.

Brady: ‘It’s Not Very Fun for Any of Us’

A longtime rival of Brady’s, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined the foray during his podcast “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” on Monday, October 17. Roethlisberger said during his podcast that “it didn’t look like he wanted to be out there” and “it just didn’t look fun to him” in a Week 6 loss to the Steelers, 20-18. Brady likewise put that comment to rest.

“I think any time you lose, it’s not very fun for any of us,” Brady said. “I think we just got to go play better. I think that’s the reality to solving a lot of issues is to play better and to win.”

“I’ve definitely been part of seasons where we have not played as well as we’re capable. I don’t think it’s enjoyable for anyone,” Brady added. “I think everyone is working hard to get it right.”

This throw by Tom Brady against the #Steelers was insane pic.twitter.com/5MJ7t75t5o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2022

“When it doesn’t go right, I don’t think anyone is happy in their job when it’s not right,” Brady concluded. “And we’re certainly not happy when it’s not right, so we’re working hard to get it right.”

Brady also deflected the idea of this being exceptionally different amid his age, life circumstances, missing time with the team, and .500 start. The 23-year NFL veteran said each season brings unique challenges.

“I think everything is unique,” Brady said. “Every year, football season is a little bit different. There’s different challenges. We’ve just got to work hard to make the improvements we have to make, and that’s what going out to practice is all about and having great communication with your teammates trying to get things headed in a better direction.”

Brady Doubles Down on Chiding Offensive Line

Brady also noted his yelling at the offensive lineman on the sideline at Pittsburgh would have been perceived differently had the Bucs won. Tampa Bay center Robert Hainsey said on Wednesday, October 19, that he welcomed Brady’s chiding midgame.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“I think it’s natural. Certainly when you lose a game. If we had won that game, it would be taken in a whole different context,” Brady said. “So, I think that me and my ability to — whether that’s raise my voice at people or create a sense of urgency — that’s just part of my style. I’ve done that certainly for a long period of time.

“I think the guys up front know how much I care about them,” Brady added. “And we have a lot of great conversations over the course of the week in our own individual meetings and on the practice field where they feel like they can say anything to me, and feel like I can to them.”