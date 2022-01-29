Bucs Give Surprising Reaction to Tom Brady’s Retirement Answer: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially in the market for a new quarterback as Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. The news is not only surprising to the NFL world, but the Buccaneers were also caught off guard.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud that the team had not been made aware of a decision by Brady.

“Pump the brakes for a bit,” Stroud tweeted on January 29. “Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. ‘No, he hasn’t that we know of,’ Bruce Arians told me. ‘Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.’”

The Athletic’s Greg Auman also reported that Brady “hasn’t told the Bucs yet” which appears to be creating some confusion within the franchise about their QB1.

“I’ve got the same information here,” Auman said quote tweeting Stroud’s message. “If Brady is retiring, which is very possible, he hasn’t told the Bucs yet.”

Brady Has Not Officially Made a Retirement Announcement

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Schefter and Darlington detailed the factors that went into Brady’s decision. The Bucs quarterback appears to be reluctant to make the official announcement, fearing it would overshadow the NFL playoffs.

“When Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player, sources said,” Darlington and Schefter detailed on January 29. “In the days since, he has spent time digesting that mindset and is preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career, sources said.

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.”

Brady on Decision: ‘It’s Not Always What I Want, It’s What We Want as a Family’

Brady's @tb12sports account has now deleted a tweet that acknowledged his career achievements with clear finality after the initial reports of his retirement. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 29, 2022

Adding to the confusion, Brady’s own company tweeted about his retirement before later deleting the message. The rumors of Brady’s retirement started to heat up prior to the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams in the Divisional Round.

During his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady hinted at potentially retiring and cited his family as the biggest factor in his decision.

“As I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is football is extremely important in my life and it means a lot to me and I care a lot about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team, and I care a lot about my teammates,” Brady explained during the January 24 episode. “And the biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now, too, and I care about them a lot as well.

“They’ve been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need cuz they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.

“You know, I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family. I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

No Retirement Tour for TB12

The news means there will be no retirement tour for Brady like we saw for Ben Roethlisberger and other legendary quarterbacks. Brady will retire after a disappointing loss to the Rams but the NFL legend indicated on Instagram that it would not factor into his decision.

“I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did,” Brady posted on Instagram on January 25. “There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”