Bucs’ Tom Brady Gets Honest About Missed Chance With 49ers

Twelve years before Tom Brady‘s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had everything planned out for his first NFL game in his hometown of San Francisco in 2008.

It didn’t come to fruition as Brady sustained a season-ending ACL tear with the New England Patriots in Week 1. Brady had to wait eight years until the Patriots visited the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 again to finally get his chance.

“So I never even got to play in Candlestick,” Brady told the media on Thursday, December 8, about the old 49ers stadium where he grew up watching the team, which closed in 2014.

Tom Brady on Returning to San Francisco, Facing the 49ers Defense | Press Conference Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Week 14 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. #tampabaybuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on… 2022-12-08T20:07:48Z

Brady will make only his second appearance at San Francisco, despite 23 years in the league, when the Bucs (6-6) face the 49ers (8-4) on December 11. As a child, Brady discovered his passion for football in the stands at Candlestick Park where he watched the 49ers dynasty of the 1980s unfold.

“I always consider myself a California kid,” Brady said. “Grew up loving Joe Montana and Steve Young and going to the 49er games. That’s where I fell in love with football.”

“We’d sit up there in the nosebleeds, and we had four tickets. My mom and dad would go, I would usually go and then one of my sisters would go,” Brady added. “I was lucky to grow up in the Bay Area at that time. It was just a great time. So many great players. Just a great era of football.”

Amid the nostalgia of playing in his hometown, Brady made it clear that it’s a business trip, and the Bucs need a win against a 49ers squad with a stout defense. The Bucs have struggled to score points all season and needed a last-minute comeback against the New Orleans Saints to win 17-16.

“I put those emotions away,” Brady said about playing in San Francisco. “I think my emotion is to do everything I can to help us win a game.”

Brady Took Care of Business in San Francisco Last Time

In 2016, Brady led the Patriots to a 30-17 win over the 49ers as he threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in front of his hometown crowd.

“It’s pretty unique for as long as I’ve played to have one experience there, and it was a great one, too,” Brady said. “It was a rainy day. We had a really good football team and had a lot of friends and family in the crowd.”

Tom Brady leaving the field after the #Patriots 30-17 win over the 49ers #WBZ pic.twitter.com/CUNuFH1IrN — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) November 21, 2016

“I ran out for [the] pregame warm-up, and I remember [then-49ers head coach] Chip Kelly coming over to me and was like, ‘[expletive], it’s a home game for you,'” Brady added. “And it really was.”

That 49ers squad at 1-9 really didn’t have the defense of the 2022 squad. This year’s 49ers lead the league in fewest points allowed, 15.8, and total yards allowed, 283.9, per game.

“Best defense in the league. Some incredible players in [Nick] Bosa and [Fred] Warner,” Brady said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys.”

Brady: ‘Just The Way it Went Down’

While Brady emphasized he’s no longer a 49ers fan, he made it clear how much his hometown means to him.

“I loved them through college,” Brady said about the 49ers. “And then, when they skipped over me six times, I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down.”

20 years ago today, 2000 NFL draft… 49ers GM Bill Walsh is thrilled that Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi was still available at pick #65. Tom Brady was taken 134 picks later. Steve Mariucci knew right away that Carmazzi wasn't the guy. He never appeared in a regular-season game. pic.twitter.com/dlAkkQin9H — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 16, 2020

Brady instead supports his old high school, Juniper Serra, which will play for a state football championship against St. John Bosco on Saturday, December 10. He reminisced about being active in multiple sports growing up and his family and friends, many of whom will attend the Bucs-49ers game.

“I’ll have a great group of family and friends there who are all so supportive — people from growing up in the neighborhood,” Brady said. “My parents still live on Portola Drive right in San Mateo, the same house I grew up in. I was just a lucky kid growing up in the Bay Area. It was a great place to grow up in.”