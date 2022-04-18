Tom Brady Reveals Meaning Behind Cryptic Tweet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had fans and media pundits alike searching for clues over a cryptic tweet on Easter Sunday as if it was a digital egg hunt.

Brady posted the Twitter handles for Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs with no other explanation on Sunday, April 17. Guesses from media pundits and fans ensued and some got closer to the target — or hole — than others. Conclusions ranged from a new Madden video game cover, as Wyatt proposed, to a golf outing, as suggested by independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Ultimately, Matt Scheidman of The Athletic guessed it correctly. Scheidman, who covers the Packers, wrote “I think Tom just announced who’s in The Match this summer” in his tweet.

Brady confirmed the guess as he revealed that as the reason behind his cryptic tweet on Monday, April 18. The four star quarterbacks will compete in “The Match” celebrity golf tournament on June 1 in Las Vegas. It’s become a regular event of late for Brady and Rodgers, who both competed on the links last year. Brady also competed in the event in May 2020.

“We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it,” Brady joked on social media.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn't allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st.

Brady’s Trash Talking Has Begun

Brady, who will team with Rodgers, got the trash talking started with “let’s kick their [expletive]” in the post. Allen and Mahomes will team up as the other tandem.

Last year, Brady ribbed Rodgers over the Packers’ late-game decision to kick a field goal in the 2021 NFC Championship Game instead of going for it on fourth down. The Bucs beat the Packers in that game and went on to win Super Bowl LV.

Rodgers and PGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau teamed up for The Match last year and beat Brady and PGA golfer Phil Mickelson.

In 2020, Brady golfed the event with Mickelson and lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in Florida. Rodgers poked fun at Brady’s 2020 performance before the 2021 event.

Allen and Mahomes have some golf skills, too. Allen competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February. Mahomes golfed in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament last year.

Bucs Will See at Least Half of ‘The Match’ Field in 2022

On the football field, Brady has competed against Mahomes and Allen in the past two years. Brady led a comeback for the Bucs against Allen and the Bills in December 2021. Brady and the Bucs split two games with Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2020 season, which included the Bucs 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV.

The Match “has raised nearly $33 million for various charitable endeavors and has donated 17 million meals to Feeding America” according to Golf Digest.

Brady and the Bucs could see all three of The Match opponents with their respective gridiron squads once the NFL season kicks off in September. The Bucs host Kansas City and Green Bay during the season as the dates for opponents haven’t been announced yet. Tampa Bay could seed Buffalo in the Super Bowl if both teams make it that far.