Tom Brady Gives Update on Recruiting Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won’t quit at getting two members of the band back together.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate, hasn’t committed to playing football in 2022. Brady also hasn’t quit on luring former teammate and wide receiver Julian Edelman out of retirement.

“I’m trying,” Brady said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday, May 5.

Brady interviewed with the entertainment program over IWC Schaffhausen’s charity golf tournament and his film “80 for Brady”, which includes Gronkowski and Edelman. The film recaps their comeback with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Brady also talked about his decision to return to football after a 41-day retirement and the challenge of balancing football and family.

¿Pensaron ver una vez más a Edelman, Brady y Gronkowski juntos, vestidos con cosas de los Pats? Acaba de suceder. pic.twitter.com/46pAzTBaqx — Patriots México (@PatriotsMexico) April 25, 2022

“I’m still kind of getting my body where it needs to be,” Brady told ET about his comeback. “The best part is always doing it with your teammates. I’ve got a great group of teammates.”

Gronkowski, 32, caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 despite missing five games due to injury. He told the media shortly after the Bucs lost a Divisional Round playoff game that needed to think about returning to football. Since, he busied himself with off-field ventures, he reiterated that he hasn’t made a decision.

Edelman, 35, retired in 2021 after 11 seasons with the Patriots due to nagging knee injuries. Amid his teasing about joining Brady and the Bucs, both Brady and Gronkowski have joked persistently about Edelman coming to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski added the pressure recently by saying he will return to the Bucs if Edelman signs with the team.

Gronkowski’s Timeframe?

Gronkowski at least confirmed he will play for the Bucs if he comes back for another season.

He also may have hinted on a timeframe for returning, too. In an interview with the New York Post, Gronkowski said that he only needs a little time to get ready for an NFL season.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make playoff TDs look easy as the #Bucs are dominating pic.twitter.com/CKaPZYPWUx — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) January 16, 2022

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” Gronkowski told the New York Post’s Jaclyn Hendricks. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

For the meantime, the Bucs drafted two tight ends and added another as an undrafted free agent to build depth for the future and just in case Gronkowski doesn’t return. Bucs general manager Jason Licht told the media on April 29 that he is giving Gronkowski space to make his decision but will welcome him back.

Any Chance With Edelman?

Despite the joking on both sides, Edelman has doubled down that he’s “a one-team guy” in two different interviews between 2021 and 2022.

With that said, the Bucs need a productive third receiver as Chris Godwin recovers from an ACL tear. The Bucs have options in free agency and additional talent through UDFA signings, but Edelman would bring a rare chemistry with Brady.

“One of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen” – Tom Brady, on Julian Edelman’s catch during Super Bowl LI! I’d have to agree with you, Tom 😂. #ForeverNE • #Patriots pic.twitter.com/pUXnMTGEpa — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) February 6, 2022

Edelman has 118 catches for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns from Brady in 19 postseason games with the Patriots. That included a clutch catch in Super Bowl LI that aided their improbable rally from 28-3 down against Atlanta.

