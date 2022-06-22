Tom Brady Sends Mixed Messages on Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at once expressed the finality of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and cast hope of a comeback.

Gronkowski, 33, who played 11 seasons with Brady in New England and Tampa Bay, announced his retirement on Tuesday, June 21. Brady reacted with a couple of tributes to Gronkowski, but Brady also toyed with Gronkowski agent Drew Rosenhaus’ comments.

Brady posted a phone call meme in reaction to Rosenhaus’ text message to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus wrote, “it would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

Many great players have come out of retirement right before or during the season in the past. Brett Favre did it twice with the Minnesota Vikings, Marshawn Lynch rejoined the Seattle Seahawks right before the 2019 playoffs, and Charles Haley joined the San Francisco 49ers right before the 1998 playoffs.

Gronkowski retired and came back to football once already amid his departure from New England in 2019 and arrival in Tampa Bay in 2020. Brady notably urged Gronkowski out of retirement that time.

In Gronkowski’s latest retirement announcement, he said that the Bucs was the team he picked for his college writing assignment about his dream job. Brady, as many others did, reacted to Gronkowski’s announcement.

“Love you as a man, teammate and friend. One of a kind in every way,” Brady wrote.