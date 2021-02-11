Tom Brady Tosses Lombardi Trophy [Watch]

Tom Brady knows Lombardi Trophies almost too well with his seventh one via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His feel for the trophy is so familiar that he easily tossed it across the water from his $2-million dollar boat to another boat amid teammates ready to catch it per ESPN Sports Center. It occurred during the team’s boat parade on Wednesday. Bucs fan Whitney Holtzman captured the video and shared it with the media.

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat 😱 (via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

The Checkdown shared a video of Brady launching the Lombardi from an up-close angle.

Season is over but Brady is still completing passes 🏆 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/8q89gD70aU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 10, 2021

ESPN Sports Center Tweeted that star tight end Rob Gronkowski caught it, but NESN confirmed that tight end Cameron Brate actually made the catch. Brate said “that was the best catch of my life” according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Cameron Brate on another boat. “That was the best catch of my life,” Brate said. “Unbelievable. That was THE best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 10, 2021

Brady, who has won more Lombardi trophies than any NFL franchise, simply made sure to keep passing around the trophy during the parade along the Hillsborough River. The most any NFL has for Super Bowl wins is six — both the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won that many. Brady ironically led the Patriots to six before signing with Tampa in March 2020.

The parade took place on the river to accommodate social distancing during the pandemic. Players, coaches, and their families sailed on multiple boats as they wave to the crowds. The players and coach also held a private celebration with victory speeches from players, head coach Bruce Arians, and general manager Jason Licht.

Tampa beat Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday to become the first team ever to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Brady won MVP, and the defense shut down a Chiefs offense that hadn’t failed to score in double figures since 2017.

