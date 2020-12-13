Tom Brady Reacts to Time of Possession Issues

Tom Brady and company could breathe a sigh of relief after ending a two-game losing streak in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The visitors had the ball most of the game — almost 19 more minutes to be exact. Brady made the most of the 20 minutes, 57 seconds the Bucs had the ball with two touchdown passes and a couple of deep throws that set up scores. The Vikings kicking game bumbled meanwhile with three missed field goals and a missed extra point.

“Defense was on the field a lot,” Brady said in the postgame press conference according to NESN. On offense, didn’t convert as many third downs (5-for-11) as we needed to. But it was a good win for our team so just keep it going.”

The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted via Twitter that Brady didn’t need a career day against the Vikings, posting his lowest total for passing attempts in five years.

Bucs' Tom Brady had two TDs in Sunday's win — his 23 pass attempts are his lowest personal total in any game since the 2015 season finale. Bucs won despite Vikings having a major edge in time of possession — 39:03 to 20:57, 76 plays to 49 for the Bucs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 13, 2020

“I just think us complementing our run game, pass game, everything, finding our rhythm. Finding ways to win games and making plays in situational football like we did at the end of the first half and the start of the second half,” Brady said in the press conference per NESN.

Brady also complemented the defense, which sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins six times.

“Defense came up with some big plays there in the fourth quarter and that’s what it’s going to take as we go forward,” Brady said per NESN.

The Bucs (8-5) solidified their hold on the No. 6 seed for the NFC playoffs while the Vikings (6-7) slipped below .500 again.

“Yeah, it was a good win. We’re obviously going to need to keep just making progress,” Brady said according to NESN.