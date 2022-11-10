Ex-Bucs Star Mike Alstott Sends Message on Tom Brady’s Future in Tampa

Few players have made a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise like six-time Pro Bowler Mike Alstott, and Heavy Sports sat down with the legendary fullback for an exclusive interview. We discussed a wide range of topics including his tenure with the storied Buccaneers teams, the current Tampa Bay season and his partnership with USAA which has the former All-Pro working with troops stationed in Germany ahead of the Bucs-Seahawks showdown.

As for Tom Brady’s future, Alstott sees the superstar quarterback playing in Tampa beyond this season noting, “he’s got a lot of football in him still.” Brady will be a free agent this offseason meaning retiring to be an analyst, re-signing with the Bucs or joining a new team are all possibilities.

“I don’t know, I think he’s got a lot of football in him still,” Alstott told Heavy Sports during a November 9, 2022 interview. “I know people want to sit and make their opinions, but everybody saw what he did the other night against the Rams [in Week 9]. Again, you got to have all your weapons. You got to have all your weapons around you. You got to have protection. You got to have a running game. I think they’re starting to get in that mode a little bit.

“Brady, he loves it too much, and he can still play the game. I really don’t know what he’ll do. I was shocked when he almost retired in the offseason. I think right now he’s [aiming] for the playoff and getting going. If that happens, I think he’ll at least come back for another year.”

Alstott: Past Bucs Teams Helped ‘Put This Franchise on This Map’

Alstott along with Warrick Dunn formed one of the most exciting backfields in Buccaneers history. The legendary rusher believes those teams helped “put this franchise on this map.” Alstott, known for his punishing running style, was one of the key players on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run during the 2002 season.

“We were getting better and better each and every year and we failed,” Alstott explained. “We had a great nucleus of football players, of guys in that locker room that really cared and loved football and cared about each other. We kept each other accountable and we grew up [as] young football players.

“Then, six years later we were [playing] in the biggest stage in all of sports. What we went through and how we overcame [adversity helped] put this franchise on this map.”

Alstott Partnered With USAA for the ‘NFL Salute to Service Boot Camp’ in Germany

In the lead up to the NFL’s first International Game in Germany, 100 Military NFL fans participated in @USAA’s #SaluteToService Boot Camp at @USAGBavaria in Munich with @shaunalexander & Mike Alstott. Thank you to all military members serving overseas and at home! pic.twitter.com/vG68ATpl3j — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2022

The former Bucs star still remains involved in football via a variety of different avenues including a trip to Munich, Germany for “USAA’s NFL Salute to Service Boot Camp” ahead of Tampa Bay squaring off against Seattle at Allianz Arena. Alstott along with legendary former Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander helped coach troops stationed in Germany through a series of football drills similar to an NFL Combine to celebrate the league’s debut regular-season game in the country.

“It’s awesome being out here being with these military service members and showing my appreciation for them and what they do for us and saying thank you and just spending time with them,” Alstott detailed. “It’s a great event right now.”